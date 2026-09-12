Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has been handed a warning by the FIA stewards following an investigation after Spanish Grand Prix qualifying.

Antonelli qualified second at the Madring circuit on Saturday as McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris set pole position.

Kimi Antonelli receives FIA warning after Spanish GP investigation

The Italian lapped just 0.011 seconds slower than Norris, who is targeting a third win in four races following his recent victories in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Antonelli and Mercedes teammate George Russell, who qualified sixth, were both summoned to the stewards after qualifying for instances of failing to follow the race director’s instructions.

In Antonelli’s case, the 20-year-old failed to adhere to the delta time requirements in qualifying.

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Following an investigation, the FIA stewards have announced that Antonelli has been hit with a warning.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli), team representative and reviewed timing and in-car video evidence.

“Car 12 returned to the pits after setting his final lap time in Q3 without any other cars interfering and did not comply with the delta time requirements.

“The driver stated during the hearing that it was difficult for him to maintain the delta due to energy management requirements and minor technical issues.

“However, he admitted that he could have done more to comply with the delta time.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Russell was also handed a warning for failing to stay to the right of a bollard as he made way for an incoming car at Turn 5.

The stewards’ verdict on Russell read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 63 (George Russell), team representative and video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The driver of Car 63 left the track at Turn 5 to make way for an incoming car, but rejoined the track without staying to the right of the bollard in the runoff area.

“The driver stated during the hearing that he stayed to the left of the bollard to re-join earlier because he was worrying about impeding the car behind.

“However, the driver admitted that he could have gone around the bollard.

“The Stewards acknowledge that the driver acted in good faith, but determine that it would have been possible for him to take the prescribed route.”

Antonelli enters the Spanish Grand Prix with a 66-point lead over Russell in the drivers’ standings.

The youngster claimed a highly impressive victory at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, where he recovered from an engine penalty to triumph from 19th place on the grid.

Russell remains without a win since the Austrian Grand Prix in late June.

His only other victory this season came at the season opener in Australia in March.

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