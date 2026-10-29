FIA makes key decision for the Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY – The FIA has confirmed that three Straight Mode zones will be in place at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is racing at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this weekend, where Kimi Antonelli is expected to be crowned the 2026 F1 world champion.

Three SM zones confirmed for the Mexican GP

This season, Formula 1 introduced Straight Mode as part of the new technical regulations, which include active aerodynamics.

Active aero allows the drivers to adjust their front and rear wing angles to optimise downforce in corners or reduce drag on straights.

When Straight Mode is deployed, both the front and rear wings move to a lower-drag configuration, which allows for greater speed.

It, however, is only available in designated zones on the track that are determined by the FIA.

The number of Straight Mode zones has varied from circuit to circuit in 2026.

While there were five zones at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the most this season, Monaco had none due to the tight and twisty nature of the street circuit.

The Mexican Grand Prix will feature three, the same as Miami and Montreal.

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Track guide: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

The FIA has confirmed that there will be three Straight Mode zones for this weekend’s race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The first zone begins 70 metres after Turn 17, just after the finish line, and ends 150 metres after the corner. It will give the drivers better straight-line speed on the long run down to Turn 1.

The second zone begins 150m after Turn 3 and ends 80m later, while the third starts 70m after Turn 11 and ends 150m after the corner.

Meanwhile, Overtake Mode detection is mid-Turn 15, with its activation mid-Turn 17.

Number of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Italy: 4

Spain: 2

Azerbaijan: 2

Bahrain: 4

Singapore: 5

United States: 2

Mexico: 3

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