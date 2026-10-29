How Kimi Antonelli can win F1 2026 title at the Mexico City GP

A first Kimi Antonelli title has come firmly into view heading into the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, with his victory in Austin putting the Mercedes driver on the verge of glory.

The 20-year-old has said he would like to secure the championship in style, but such is his advantage, he does not need the race win to earn a first Drivers’ title on Sunday.

Kimi Antonelli title chances: How he can secure maiden crown in Mexico City

Simply put, Antonelli needs to finish in ninth place to earn a first Drivers’ Championship title on Sunday, regardless of what George Russell and Lewis Hamilton – the only drivers left who can mathematically catch him – can achieve.

However, even if Antonelli retires from Sunday’s race or finishes outside the top-10, he would still pick up the title if neither Russell nor Hamilton wins the Grand Prix.

The Italian’s nine victories already put him ahead of Russell and Hamilton on countback, so if either Briton were to come back and tie his points tally, Antonelli would win the title by virtue of having the most wins.

Russell or Hamilton would need to finish first in all of the remaining races if their faint mathematical hopes were to continue, with Antonelli only needing two points for the whole remainder of the season to get over the winning line.

In the scenario that the two season-ending races have a late cancellation, with a replacement race taking place in Europe, Antonelli is already over the winning line by 23 points.

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The odds are stacked in Antonelli’s favour for the remainder of the season, then, and should neither Russell nor Hamilton take to the top step of the podium in Mexico City, the Italian will be crowned World Champion for the first time, regardless of where he finishes.

He has spoken about not wanting to do the minimum required at the weekend, however, saying after the United States Grand Prix: “I’m going to approach with the same mindset, just trying to have fun as much fun as possible, trying to hopefully fight for another win.

“It would be best to finish well on a high, and that’s the the goal. But I’m just going to try to enjoy from now on the rest of the season.”

Antonelli is on course to break Sebastian Vettel’s record for the youngest ever World Champion by more than three years, should he seal it at the weekend.

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