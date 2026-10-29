George Russell is hoping Mercedes finds some answers after his “rubbish” pace at the United States Grand Prix all but assured Kimi Antonelli of a first world title in Mexico.

Antonelli only needs a ninth-place finish in this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix to wrap up the F1 2026 world title.

George Russell searches for answers after difficult United States Grand Prix

Russell, meanwhile, is hanging onto second place by a solitary point ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Although Russell and Hamilton mathematically remain in the title fight, having finished eighth and fourth respectively at the United States Grand Prix, Antonelli’s victory has all but assured him of a first world title.

The Italian holds a 123-point advantage over Russell, meaning a ninth-place finish in Mexico and its two points will be enough to seal the title, no matter what his British rivals score on the day.

It’s a disappointing reality for Russell, who entered this campaign as the pre-season favourite only to watch his teammate take the lead at the Japanese Grand Prix. While Antonelli sits on nine Grand Prix wins, Russell has managed just three.

Instead of challenging for the championship in the final five races of the season, the 28-year-old is in a fight to hold onto second place ahead of Hamilton.

“As long as we win the Constructors’ Championship, that’s the main thing,” a dejected Russell said.

“Obviously I’d like to finish best of the rest but P2, P3, P5 is not champion, so it doesn’t mean anything.”

The Briton, speaking to Sky Sports, conceded that his pace just wasn’t good enough in Austin as he finished in eighth place, 54 seconds behind Antonelli.

He is hoping Mercedes finds a reason why.

“The pace was rubbish,” he said. “That’s the long and short of it.

“The five-second [penalty] didn’t help things and probably cost me two or three positions but the pace wasn’t good enough when it needed to be.

“Just not been quick enough. I need to try and understand why that is. It’s strange when you’re so far off.

“Hopefully there are some answers somewhere but at the moment I don’t have them.”

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Russell started the Grand Prix from sixth on the grid, having finished qualifying 0.441s slower than Antonelli’s pole position time.

His deficit to his teammate continued in the Grand Prix where, racing in the pack while Antonelli had clean air ahead of him, he continued to fall further and further behind his teammate.

However, 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button doesn’t believe his 54-second deficit to Antonelli is a true reflection of Russell’s pace.

“George has had a lot of tough races but also some great races and that’s the thing that’s really difficult to understand – how he’s able to get the maximum out of that car on some tracks but not at others,” said the 2009 world champion.

“Austin was difficult as he started so far down.

“He was in the pack and when you’re in the pack, sometimes it’s difficult to move forward. You’re in the dirty air. You try to do something different with strategy but then you get a five-second penalty which puts you back further.

“I don’t believe his pace is that far off. He’s not 54 seconds slower over a race distance.”

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