Ralf Schumacher claims Christian Horner has tarnished his legacy with his comments about Helmut Marko as he promoted his autobiography, Drive.

Horner gave several interviews in the build-up to last week’s release of ‘Drive’, his tell-all autobiography about his 20 years in charge of Red Bull.

Ralf Schumacher criticises Christian Horner over Helmut Marko comments

It was during those interviews that he made a series of claims about Marko.

He accused Marko of working hard to have him removed from Red Bull.

He told Bild: “It really got to me that he was so actively involved in getting me sacked, whilst my ex-partner and the mother of my daughter had passed away shortly before. He didn’t even offer his condolences.”

In another interview with the Times, the Briton claimed he was “always mopping up the s***” that Marko caused.

He expanded on that on the Up to Speed podcast, saying: “Sometimes, yes.

“There were periods where it was fine, it was great, and everybody knew what their roles were. I think where it started to get a little bit messy was, as I say, after Dietrich passed.”

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But given everything that Horner and Marko achieved together, Schumacher says his comments about his former colleague are “tasteless”.

At a time when Red Bull Powertrains was celebrating back-to-back wins for Max Verstappen at the Bahrain and Singapore Grands Prix, the former F1 driver claims Horner has tarnished his own legacy.

“Unfortunately, it’s nothing new with Christian Horner that one or the other time was a bit tasteless,” he told Sky Deutschland.

“I think that’s a shame.

“He is ruining all his own work, because he was very successful together with the team.

“He played a major role in influencing the engine with which Red Bull won races here. He got the people and then did something like that.

“That’s just a shame and sad.”

Marko refused to be drawn into a war of words with Horner when asked by F1-Insider to respond to his former colleague’s claims.

He simply said: “It’s a collection of untruths. I don’t want to go into them at all.”

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