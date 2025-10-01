Virginie Philippot has become the fourth name to enter the race to become the next president of the FIA, F1’s governing body.

She becomes the second woman to announce her intention to stand, following in the footsteps of Swiss racing driver Laura Villars.

Virginie Philippot joins FIA presidential race

The FIA presidential elections will be held in Uzbekistan on December 12, four years after current incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeded former Ferrari F1 team principal Jean Todt in the role.

Initially it was thought that the contest would be between Ben Sulayem and Tim Mayer, a former F1 race steward and the son of McLaren co-founder Teddy Mayer, who announced his intention to stand in July.

However, Ms Villars declared her decision to enter the race ahead of last month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, becoming the first female candidate to stand for president in the process.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Ms Villars voiced her desire to bring greater transparency and stronger governance to the FIA, supporting innovation and sustainability and improving access to motorsport to young drivers by reducing social and financial barriers.

Ms Philippot, a Belgian journalist and former model, has now become the fourth candidate to stand, announcing her plans ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

In a statement posted to social media, Ms Philippot wrote: “I’m running for the presidency of the FIA.

“Not to be the « first » But to make sure l’m not the last.

“I believe motorsport should reflect the real world, bold, diverse, and united.

“As a woman with a global vision and deep roots, I’m here to open doors that have stayed closed for too long.

“Let’s build a FIA that’s truly inclusive for every voice, every story, every passion.

“The race for the future starts now.

“Virginie Philippot

“Candidate for FIA President, 2025”

Ms Philippot competed in the Miss Belgium beauty pageant in 2012 and Miss International in 2017.

She also appeared in the sixth series of Secret Story, a reality TV show in France, and entered Miss Universe Democratic Republic of Congo in July this year before withdrawing from the contest.

The 33-year-old has worked as a presenter for the likes of Red Bull Racing, the six-time F1 Constructors’ champions, over recent years.

Ms Philippot also founded the Drive For Hope organisation, dedicated to helping orphans and supporting education in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

