SEPANG – Former strategist at Aston Martin Bernie Collins has questioned whether the FIA followed its own rule book by allowing Lewis Hamilton to return to second place on the grid following an aborted start procedure.

Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia descended into chaos as rain bucketed down in the build-up to the Grand Prix, which promoted Race Control to delay the start.

Bernie Collins questions Lewis Hamilton’s return to second on Bahrain GP grid

When the track action began with a pair of formation laps behind the Safety Car, Hamilton, amongst others, reported a lack of acceleration.

The Briton, who had qualified second, stopped on the back straight as Ferrari told him there was “a software issue we’re trying to solve”.

He dropped from second to the back of the field.

But, declaring that the start procedure was aborted, the drivers returned to the pits with pole-sitter Max Verstappen in P1, the Safety Car in the middle of the field, and Hamilton behind the Safety Car.

Race Control declared that the drivers would all start in their original grid order.

That meant that those who suffered PU software issues on the formational lap – such as Hamilton – would benefit.

Former Aston Martin strategist and Sky Sports pundit Collins objected as per the black-and-white rule in the FIA rulebook

“I sort of agree with going back to the grid order because that was so chaotic,” she said.

“But there is literally a rule written for suspension of start procedure that says in black and white, F1 cars entering the pit lane will start in the order they entered the pit lane.

“Yes, that was much more chaotic than that rule is written for, but that rule is written there.

“So the people that have gained because they did a better job during the formation lap, through either understanding of the engine or pure luck or whatever the case may be.

“The people that gained will feel a little bit hard done by if it goes back to grid order. There’ll be pit walls talking to race control in both directions.”

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That rule that Collins referred to is of Article B5.15.1, which states that “any F1 cars that entered the pit lane behind the Safety Car when the start procedure was suspended will be arranged in the order they entered the pit lane.”

But while Fernando Alonso was left to ponder if this was a Lewis Hamilton preference issue, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher says F1’s new engine regulations are the issue.

But, he added, on the other hand it added to the spectacle.

“The new rules are obviously so complex for the teams that it was just too much this year. It’s bad that something like this happens, but on the other hand, Formula 1 also makes it human and tangible. It was chaos at Ferrari.

“Lewis Hamilton was really super strong.

“I think if he had been at the front from the start, he could have made life difficult for Max. Ferrari could have been in contention for victory today.”

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