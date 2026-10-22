FIA makes key decision for United States Grand Prix

AUSTIN – The FIA has confirmed that two Straight Mode zones will be in place at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is racing in Texas this weekend for round 18 of the F1 2026 championship, with the drivers using active aero for the first time at the 209-corner Circuit of the Americas.

Two SM zones confirmed for the United States GP

This season, Formula 1 introduced Straight Mode as part of the new technical regulations, which include active aerodynamics.

Active aero allows the drivers to adjust their front and rear wing angles to optimise downforce in corners or reduce drag on straights.

When Straight Mode is deployed, both the front and rear wings move to a lower-drag configuration, which allows for greater speed.

It, however, is only available in designated zones on the track that are determined by the FIA.

The number of Straight Mode zones has varied from circuit to circuit in 2026.

While there were five zones at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the most this season, Monaco had done due to the tight and twisty nature of the street circuit.

The United States Grand Prix will feature two, equalling the zones used in Japan, the Netherlands, Madrid and Baku.

More on the United States Grand Prix

United States Grand Prix weather: What is the risk of rain at COTA this weekend?

Track guide: Circuit of the Americas

The FIA has confirmed that there will be two Straight Mode zones for this weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The first zone begins 120 metres after Turn 20 and ends 60 metres further down the pit straight. The second zone begins 110m after Turn 11 and ends 70 metres later.

Meanwhile, Overtake Mode detection is 30 metres after T20 with its activation 120m after T20.

Number of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Italy: 4

Spain: 2

Azerbaijan: 2

Bahrain: 4

Singapore: 5

United States: 2

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: US GP Predictions: Hamilton magic or misery, Verstappen glory and an apology to Antonelli