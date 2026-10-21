The Final Sector team is back with our newest F1 podcast, diving into Max Verstappen refusing to take the weekend off, looking ahead to the United States Grand Prix, and a behind-the-scenes look at the announcement of the African Grand Prix.

Thomas Maher gives the inside scoop of the new host location of Africa’s Formula 1 round, with our editor, Mat Coch, and journalist, Sam Hall, all weighing in on the big issues facing the sport this week.

The Final Sector: Verstappen, Rwanda and more in latest F1 podcast

Thomas has returned from his trip to Kigali as he was one of the select few to head to Rwanda as the African Grand Prix was announced, and he tells Sam and Mat all the inside info from his time – not least his first ever experience as a helicopter passenger…

The team look back at how Max Verstappen enjoys racing as a job, but also his hobby, after his experience at Portimao over the weekend. Last but not least, the Circuit of The Americas is back to host the start of Formula 1’s next triple-header. Will Kimi Antonelli take his first title this weekend, we wonder?

Watch below, and don’t forget to like, subscribe and look out for our next episode!

Looking ahead to the United States Grand Prix

How Kimi Antonelli can win the 2026 F1 title at the United States GP

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

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