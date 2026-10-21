Officials at the Lusail International Circuit have said preparations for the Qatar Grand Prix are nearing completion, with the circuit due to host both Formula 1 and MotoGP in November.

Uncertainty had surrounded the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, with conflict in the Middle East having already impacted the Formula 1 calendar this season.

Qatar Grand Prix preparations ‘nearing completion’ with F1 calendar slot approaching

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were initially cancelled as conflict broke out nearby, and Formula 1 has long held a contingency plan of a race in Europe if the two season closers are unable to be staged.

The Lusail International Circuit itself also postponed the Qatar 1812km in March, the season opener in the World Endurance Championship.

However, Formula One Management and the FIA have both recently hinted that the Formula 1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned.

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said earlier this week that the rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi “are going to happen”, adding “the FIA is always ready” if plans have to change quickly.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media: “We will never take our staff or drivers or any officials to a place where we feel it is risky. No way.

“Does this mean that there is nothing going to happen? I cannot predict this. I can only tell you today that there is nothing, and the two races are going to happen.”

FOM is understood to be looking to stage the calendar as previously scheduled, barring any sudden change of circumstance.

For its part, the Lusail International Circuit has been preparing to make sure “every aspect” of the circuit will be able to welcome fans to Grand Prix racing in November.

The circuit’s CEO, Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mohannadi, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the world back to Lusail International Circuit in November for two of the most anticipated events on the international motorsport calendar, just three weeks apart.

“Our preparations are nearing completion, with our teams focused on ensuring that every aspect of the venue is ready to deliver an exceptional experience for fans, as we do every year.

More about the upcoming Formula 1 schedule

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Complete F1 2027 calendar officially released

“The fan experience remains at the heart of our preparations for every event hosted by Lusail International Circuit.

“We are constantly working to provide a comprehensive experience for every visitor, whether they are motorsport enthusiasts or families looking to enjoy special moments together, reflecting our commitment to renowned hospitality and organisational excellence.”

The Qatar Grand Prix is on the calendar for the weekend of 28-30 November, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix scheduled to round off the season from 5-7 December.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: How Kimi Antonelli can win the 2026 F1 title at the United States GP