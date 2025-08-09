It is time for our fast-paced run through of Saturday’s major Formula 1 headlines, so strap yourself in!

Aston Martin and Adrian Newey are of particular interest, after Jak Crawford offered an insight into his role in the hotly-anticipated 2026 car, designed under Newey. Aston Martin race driver Lance Stroll, meanwhile, has attracted some sympathy for “facing Mike Tyson every weekend”. All this and more, so let’s get going.

Jak Crawford hard at work on 2026 Aston Martin

With the rulebook to be re-written for F1 2026, many pair of eyes are on Aston Martin. It will be their first car designed under F1 icon Adrian Newey, and their first to be powered by Honda.

Formula 2 racer and Aston Martin development driver Jak Crawford has been busy in the simulator, the 2026 car and Honda engine key focuses. He gave his first impressions of the challenger to come, which will feel “different” to drive compared to the current ground effect cars.

Can Lance Stroll catch a break?

A major goal for Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll is to make his son Lance a World Champion. Bringing Adrian Newey and Honda along for the ride boosts those chances.

Question marks remain over whether Lance could one day reach that level, but he has not had it easy so far in Formula 1, says former Ferrari stalwart Gino Rosato.

The “poor guy” Lance has had to go up against the likes of Felipe Massa and multi-time champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso on the other side of the garage.

Toto Wolff ‘in a way’ misses Christian Horner

With Christian Horner out the door at Red Bull, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is without his frenemy, or his yin to his yang as it was put to him in Hungary.

Wolff has told Horner straight up that he has “been a ****** very often”, but as he takes over as F1’s longest-serving team boss, Wolff is feeling a little “lonely” without his fellow “dinosaur” around.

Lewis Hamilton to make life harder for Charles Leclerc?

So Lewis Hamilton is not retiring. That rumour, triggered by a cryptic social media post, is finished.

However, since the seven-time World Champion is sticking around, life will progressively get harder for team-mate Charles Leclerc, says Juan Pablo Montoya.

The Colombian believes Ferrari will increasingly listen to Hamilton’s development guidance.

Lewis Hamilton wants change to F1 contracts

Hamilton penned a multi-year contract to join Ferrari from Mercedes, and speaking of Formula 1 contracts, Hamilton wants an evolution.

Featuring on a lengthy Formula 1 wishlist, Hamilton expressed dissatisfaction over the restrictions for contracted F1 drivers: “They can’t even talk to other teams.”

