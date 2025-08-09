Lewis Hamilton makes huge F1 contract request with wishlist set out

Even though the move to Ferrari hasn’t panned out as hoped, Lewis Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver still active in the sport — and he’s hoping to use his influence to transform the world of motorsport contracts.

In the same way that drivers of a previous era championed safety, Hamilton has expressed a desire to lead the charge in improving the contract terms of drivers and other Formula 1 crew members.

Lewis Hamilton advocates for F1 contract transformation

Ask Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton what needs to change in the world of Formula 1, and he’ll have plenty of suggestions.

The seven-time World Champion kicked off the F1 2025 season with a move to Scuderia Ferrari after over a decade spent at Mercedes as part of a greater move to bolster the fortunes of an already-successful career.

While the results have yet to manifest on track, Hamilton has remained a regular presence in the world of activism — and that’s where he believes his greatest impact will come from.

In an interview with Belgian publication RTBF during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton was asked about the legacy he’d like to leave behind when he finally retires from Formula 1 — but the seven-time World Champion denied that that’s on his mind.

He stated that his legacy is “not what I focus on,” noting that when he was younger he certainly hoped to be remembered as one of the best F1 drivers in the world. But “today, I think differently.”

For Hamilton, “There have been so many great drivers; every era has always had its No. 1, so it matters less to me today.

“What I focus on is what I can contribute concretely.”

While the Briton pointed out his activism and the various charities he contributes to or has founded, he also shared that one of the spheres he’s looking to transform is Formula 1 itself.

“I also think that the F1 system needs to evolve,” Hamilton explained to RTBF.

“Drivers are bound by contracts that prevent them from talking to other teams. They can’t even talk to other teams.

“F1 has grown enormously, with revenues skyrocketing from £700 million to over £3 billion. This growth is not reflected in all employees’ salaries, which have not kept pace with the business.”

And it’s not just the finances that Hamilton is considering — it’s Formula 1’s impact on the world at large.

“There is still a significant lack of diversity in the paddock,” he explained, “and many things still need to change in our sport.

“In the past, drivers like Niki Lauda pushed for greater safety. Today, we need to create more access and more opportunities.

“When we visit all these countries, we must avoid leaving a mess behind. There should be upcycling and a proper recycling system. Every weekend, food is wasted. Meanwhile, people are dying of hunger. We can work with food banks to redistribute it.

“There are so many positive things we can do here. Not everything has been done yet, and that’s normal. It’s not about being perfect, but about making progress every year.

“I think that’s my role; I can get into the right rooms.

“Sometimes people tell me, ‘Shut up and drive.’ But that’s not me. I drive, yes, but I also do more. I can meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom or even a president if necessary. I can enter important rooms and have difficult conversations.

“That’s just how I am, and that’s how I’ll continue to be.”

