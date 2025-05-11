Former AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost revealed he told Red Bull to promote Yuki Tsunoda rather than Liam Lawson, an opinion they ultimately rejected.

Tsunoda, despite being the more experienced driver, was passed over with Lawson given the nod but the New Zealander lasted just two races before being demoted.

Yuki Tsunoda should have got Red Bull seat says Franz Tost

With Sergio Perez underwhelming, Red Bull faced a choice of who to partner Max Verstappen with in 2025 but in a decision that can only be explained by the higher-ups, they opted for Lawson over Tsunoda despite the vast experience difference.

The result was an embarrassing affair for both team and driver with Lawson sent back down to Racing Bulls while Red Bull were again on the lookout for another driver.

This time they did opt for Tsunoda but Tost said that should have always been the decision.

“I said: ‘Go with Yuki Tsunoda,'” Tost who still works in a consultancy role with Red Bull told F1-Insider. “He has the experience, he’s fast, he can do it. The outcome of the decision is well known.

“It was a wrong decision [to promote Lawson]. Because Tsunoda is faster than Lawson and more experienced. There’s no room for debate.”

Tsunoda has been an improvement on Lawson, managing to score points at least, but is still nowhere near the pace of Verstappen. As for how his former driver can improve, Tost said he needs to be more aggressive in the races.

“Qualifying was quite good, but he needs to be more aggressive in the race. But of course, we mustn’t forget that he still needs to get to know the car better. Especially in the area of ​​tyre management, which is crucial for the races. He still needs time there.”

Tost also revealed he is still in regular contact with Tsunoda and said if any driver expects to beat Verstappen then they have already lost.

“I’m still in regular contact with him, and yes, he knew what to expect,” the 69-year-old Austrian said. “He can only learn from Verstappen, who’s been putting in such a fantastic performance.

“If you go there thinking you have to beat him, you’ve already lost. Max is by far the fastest driver in Formula 1 at the moment. The second driver has to accept that.

“Tsunoda’s job is to get as close to him as possible and Tsunoda has actually done quite well at that so far.”

