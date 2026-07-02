Formula 1 has announced that the hugely popular LEGO F1 cars will return for the drivers’ parade at this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Unlike last season’s Miami Grand Prix, each driver will receive his own LEGO car for the British GP parade with the number ballooning from 10 to 22.

More cars, more chaos? LEGO F1 cars to return for Formula 1 British Grand Prix

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Formula 1 and LEGO entered a multi-year partnership in September 2024 in a landmark announcement.

The deal saw LEGO produce 10 fully driveable, two-seater F1 cars – one for each team – for the drivers’ parade at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

It resulted in one of the most memorable moments of last season, with the drivers hailing it as the most enjoyable drivers’ parade they had been involved in.

Ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Formula 1 has announced that the LEGO drivers’ parade will return at Silverstone on Sunday.

The LEGO F1 cars set to be used for the British Grand Prix drivers’ parade

Aiming to ‘go even bigger’ than Miami 2025, LEGO has created a total of 22 cars – complete with the race number of each driver – for the British Grand Prix (above).

Each so-called ‘minicar’ was made from 28,000 real LEGO bricks and built by 20 designers, engineers and LEGO specialists at the firm’s Kladno factory in the Czech Republic.

It took more than 6,400 hours for all 22 LEGO cars to be produced.

The drivers’ parade will be held at 13:30 local time on Sunday, 90 minutes before the start of the grand prix.

Emily Prazer, the chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said: “Last year’s F1 Drivers’ Parade in Miami with the LEGO big build cars was one of the most memorable and talked-about moments of the season, capturing the imagination of fans around the world and showing a different side of the sport.

“This year, we’re building on that moment to create an incredible spectacle for fans attending the British Grand Prix and those watching globally.

“There is something truly special about bringing together the worlds of Formula 1 and LEGO play, combining innovation, creativity, and entertainment in a way that can inspire and excite fans of all ages.”

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Julia Goldin, the chief product and marketing officer of the LEGO Group, added: “The excitement from drivers and fans alike at last year’s Miami Drivers Parade, was impossible to ignore.

“Fans and drivers alike asked – so now we are delivering.

“We wanted to go even bigger than last year and ensure we continue to surprise and delight our fans.

“We can’t wait to see what the drivers do when they get these minicars on track.”

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