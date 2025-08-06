Franco Colapinto suffers huge crash as Alpine issue test update

Franco Colapinto was involved in an “incident” at the Hungaroring on Pirelli tyre test duties, fortunately escaping harm.

Colapinto was taken to the medical centre and given the all-clear after coming a cropper at Turn 11. Social media images perpetrating to show the aftermath of the crash suggest a major shunt.

Franco Colapinto ‘OK’ following Hungaroring incident

Last weekend, Formula 1 contested the final round ahead of the F1 2025 summer break. The Hungaroring played host to the Hungarian Grand Prix, won by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Following the race weekend, four teams remained in the nation for Pirelli tyre testing duties. Those teams were McLaren, Ferrari, Racing Bulls and Alpine.

The Wednesday schedule was to see Alpine drivers Colapinto and Gasly take turns in the A525 cockpit, as teams worked with Pirelli on their F1 2026 tyres.

However, Colapinto’s session came to an end when Alpine reported that a Wednesday-morning “incident” had occurred at the high-speed Turn 11.

Images appeared on social media which appeared to show Colapinto’s Alpine severely damaged, after what looked like a rear-first impact with the barriers.

Niecałe 20 minut temu bolid Alpine rozbił się podczas testów opon Pirelli na torze Hungaroring. Nie wiem niestety czy za kierownicą był Colapinto czy Gasly. Zdjęcia od mojego wysłannika na torze. #F1PL pic.twitter.com/KH0uxTHneu — Karol z CyrkF1 (@Karol_CyrkF1) August 6, 2025

A team-issued statement read: “During Day 2 of Pirelli Tyre Testing at the Hungaroring this morning, Franco Colapinto had an incident at Turn 11.

“Franco was assessed on site at the medical centre and is OK.”

Colapinto is racing for his future with Alpine. 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas has been linked with his seat in recent times, Colapinto yet to score points since replacing Jack Doohan as of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Hungarian Grand Prix – while a P18 finish may look concerning – was an improved race weekend for Colapinto. He outqualified Gasly and finished the Grand Prix one position ahead of the Frenchman.

Alpine remain rooted to the bottom of the Constructors’ Championship, their tally of 20 points leaving them 15 behind Haas one place ahead.

