Under pressure to retain his seat after failing to score for Alpine, Ted Kravitz says Franco Colapinto is facing a “significant” challenge for his place on the F1 2025 grid.

Despite being last year’s super sub for Williams when he scored points in two of his first four races as he replaced Logan Sargeant, Colapinto wasn’t able to force his way into a race seat as the team had already confirmed Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon’s new team-mate.

Will Franco Colapinto be in the car after the summer break?

Alpine handed Colapinto a lifeline as executive director Flavio Briatore signed him in January with the pressure on Jack Doohan to hold onto the seat.

He wasn’t able to, and after six races outside of the points, Alpine swapped the drivers with Colapinto on the grid and Doohan was demoted to reserve driver.

Colapinto, though, hasn’t scored either.

Although he was initially given a five-race deal, Briatore decided to persevere with Colapinto but it’s yet to pay dividends.

The Belgian Grand Prix marked the Argentinian driver’s seventh race in the A525, and his seventh without a point as he finished down in 19th place.

Alpine team-mates: F1 2025 head-to-head stats

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

His seventh race outside of the points came amidst reports Valtteri Bottas is in talks with Alpine to replace the 22-year-old.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that Bottas has had positive talks with the team over a potential comeback, having been sidelined when he was dropped by Sauber at the end of last season.

Kravitz claims Doohan is also in the running to make a return.

Colapinto potentially has one more race weekend in which to stake his claim on the Alpine race seat and will line up P14 on the Hungaroring grid for the final race ahead of Formula 1’s summer break.

Kravitz says he feels sorry for the driver as he believes Colapinto has better pace than he’s been able to display in the Alpine A525.

“Franco Colapinto, it would surprise no one in Formula 1 if Franco Colapinto wasn’t being challenged significantly for his seat now,” he said in his Ted’s Notebook for Sky F1.

“Both by the original occupier, Jack Doohan and potentially by Valtteri Bottas.

“He was given another chance [in Belgium], and he was 19th, so no points for him. At least he didn’t crash.

“But I feel desperately sorry for Franco Colapinto. I know he can be faster than that, but he’s just not got any confidence in the car at the moment.

“But see what happens in Hungary on that front.”

Breaking into Q2 for the first time in four race weekends, Colapinto was asked if that was any consolation as rumours about his future rumble on.

“No, not really,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“I think the best part is that after Imola, it’s the first time that I find some consistency with the car, and I feel a bit more generally better through a corner and entry phases.

“I was struggling quite a lot, they do feel a lot better, which is, of course, good step in the right direction.

“But yeah, we do need more work and show more performance.

F1 will enter its annual summer shutdown after Hungary, with a decision on Colapinto’s future potentially coming before F1 returns in late August with the Dutch GP.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton warned of new Leclerc threat in Ferrari ‘partnership’ prediction