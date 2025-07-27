Nico Rosberg, the former Mercedes driver and 2016 F1 World Champion, has urged Toto Wolff to offer Andrea Kimi Antonelli a new contract right away.

But he believes the team should retain the option to make a change to its driver lineup for F1 2026 if the rookie “really goes bad” towards the end of this season.

Nico Rosberg urges Mercedes to sign new Andrea Kimi Antonelli contract

Antonelli was hailed as the most exciting talent to arrive in F1 since Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion, when he was signed as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement last year.

Yet despite an encouraging start to his debut season – including pole position for the Miami sprint race and a maiden podium finish in Canada last month – Antonelli has faded alarmingly over recent weeks.

The 18-year-old has retired from four of the last six races, including at the Austrian Grand Prix where he collided with Verstappen on the opening lap.

Antonelli has suffered two consecutive Q1 eliminations in Belgium this weekend, lapping 20th and last for the sprint race before being classified 18th in qualifying for the main event.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after qualifying at Spa, Antonelli revealed that he is set to start today’s race from the pit lane following changes to the setup of his W16.

The teenager, who has yet to be confirmed by Mercedes for the F1 2026 season, went on to admit that he is experiencing a “difficult period” and has “no confidence” to push the car.

Appearing on Sky F1’s coverage of qualifying in Belgium, Rosberg admitted that it “really hurts” to witness Antonelli going through a crisis of confidence.

He said: “In Australia, he almost finished on the podium. From way back there, he finished fourth.

“And yes, he can do the same tomorrow. Why not?

“If the conditions are really mixed and up and down and all over the place, then everything is possible.

“Nevertheless, it really hurts me to see him like that because I can super relate with how tough and how horrible the moment is for him.

“George [Russell], again, is P6 and he’s down all the way almost at the end of the grid.

“It’s so, so tough. Everybody’s criticising you and looking at you little bit negatively.

“Internally, in the team, it’s a very, very difficult dynamic.

“And he doesn’t have a contract for next year either, so his whole dream at some point is also at play here and it’s really a horrible, difficult moment.”

Mercedes has been heavily linked with a move for Verstappen over recent weeks, raising doubts over the futures of both Antonelli and team-mate Russell, who has entered the final six months of his existing contract.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Saturday at Spa, however, Verstappen is now expected to remain with Red Bull for F1 2026.

It is possible that Mercedes could confirm that Russell and Antonelli will remain in place for next season ahead of next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the final race before F1’s summer break.

Rosberg has called for Wolff, the long-serving Mercedes boss, to commit to Antonelli in a bid to inject some confidence into the rookie for the second half of the current season.

And he suggested that the team could still leave the door open to a change for next season if Antonelli continues to spiral.

Valtteri Bottas, the 10-time race winner, remains on Mercedes’ books as the team’s F1 2025 reserve driver after losing his Sauber seat at the end of last year.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, the Finnish driver, who enjoyed a productive spell as Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, has been linked with the likes of Alpine and the new Cadillac F1 team over recent weeks.

Rosberg explained: “In Toto’s case, I would sign that contract with him – there’s not much money [involved] anyway – and that would give him such a boost of confidence.

“And then if, by chance, it really goes bad towards the end of the year, you can still pay him out and and make a change, as we’ve always seen in F1.

“But just signing that contract would him, certainly, this one step change of comfort, relaxation time.

“I think that could be something interesting.”

Asked if Mercedes should agree to a new deal with Antonelli this weekend, he replied: “Yeah, yeah. Go for it.

“Sign the paper, because it’s not much money.

“So in the worst case, if everything goes wrong Toto can still get out of the contract.”

