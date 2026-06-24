Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said he had “zero merit” in Lewis Hamilton’s mental strength after the Briton endured a tough time in his first year with the team.

Hamilton’s demeanour currently compared to this time 12 months ago could hardly be more different as a renewed Ferrari competitiveness has rejuvenated his enthusiasm.

Fred Vasseur talks Lewis Hamilton mental strength

At times in his debut Ferrari season, it looked as if Hamilton’s F1 career was coming towards a close but he has proven a lot of people wrong and is now one of the key title contenders.

His form turnaround was highlighted most clearly with his win in Barcelona, bringing an end to a 686-day absence from the top step of the podium.

Asked about Hamilton’s mental strength to endure the tough moments, Vasseur said he played no part and revealed Hamilton was always able to do a “full reset” regardless of the result.

“I have zero merit on this, It’s more Lewis himself,” Vasseur told media including PlanetF1.com. “I think he was able to come back after a tough moment, after a tough weekend.

“He was able to come back to do a full reset and to continue to push, to continue to come at the factory on Tuesday morning, and this commitment, it’s a huge support [for the team].

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

A god or just fortunate? Sainz weighs in on Hamilton’s breakthrough Ferrari win

George Russell hopes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari threat has an expiry date

“Coming from a world champion it’s even seven more, I would say, and it was also a huge motivation for everybody.”

Asked how Hamilton’s contribution led to Ferrari’s win in Spain, Vasseur said there was no difference between that weekend and all the others and that the process to get back to the top has been a long one.

“Nothing changed today compared to last week,” he said. “That result is different. The outcome of the race is different. The commitment of the guys in the garage in Maranello, from Lewis, from Charles didn’t change compared to last week, and we have to stay calm with this.

“It’s not that today everything is magic, and last week it was not but I think we are into the collaboration.

“We are improving, but we know each other a bit more each day, and it’s all a matter of details at the end of the day.”

Next for Hamilton is the Austrian Grand Prix but it is not a circuit he has had too much success on over the years.

In his 14 races at the Red Bull Ring, he has won just twice and been on the podium six times.

Read next: Fred Vasseur isn’t out of the woods yet