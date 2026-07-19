George Russell said he feels “numb to the disappointment” after contact with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton ended his Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Russell at Les Combes on the opening lap, leaving the Mercedes beached in the gravel and out of the race.

George Russell explains ‘dangerous’ start after Lewis Hamilton collision

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Kimi Antonelli won his sixth race of the season to extend his championship lead back once more, after Russell had closed the gap in recent races to 25 points.

Having explained there has been a “serious issue” Mercedes is looking into regarding straight-line speed on his car, Russell found himself falling several places along the Kemmel Straight after his battery ran out too soon, leaving him in a ‘dangerous’ situation.

Braking late into Les Combes, he was around the outside of Hamilton, whose snap of oversteer saw him tag his compatriot and ultimately caused his retirement from the race – with a five-second penalty coming his way as a result.

Feeling a lack of power at the race start, Russell was left ruing his luck and engine deployment, having run out of battery before the Kemmel Straight

Further to that, he admitted “we don’t really know” the cause of this issue either.

“Numb to the disappointment now, so you know when it happens so often, you just get used to it,” Russell told PlanetF1.com and others after his retirement.

“For whatever reason, the battery decided not to recharge at Turn 1. I went around the first corner, the battery didn’t charge, and I exited the first corner 35% down.

“Because it didn’t charge, I also had a boost problem. The turbo didn’t sort itself out, so I had no power. I got to the top of Eau Rouge with 0% on the battery. Quite frankly, it was dangerous.

“I got swamped by three cars. Shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place, and that’s why I’m most angry.

“The incident with Lewis, honestly, I think was a racing incident. He didn’t do anything reckless, it was just one of those things.

More reaction to the Belgian Grand Prix

Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix as Hamilton penalised over Russell DNF

Belgian Grand Prix results: Antonelli wins, Russell DNF disaster

“I’m just most angry that I was in that position in the first place. I was in a great position out of Turn 1, and I was ready to fight the two guys ahead of me up to Turn 5. Instead, I get swamped by three drivers.”

Antonelli leaves the Belgian Grand Prix with a 45-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers’ standings, while Russell sits 50 points off top spot.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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