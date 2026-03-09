George Russell has emerged as one of the more positive driver voices when it comes to the F1 2026 regulations. But, he does have once concern.

That revolves around the new ‘Straight Line Mode’, with Russell requesting a tweak to the moveable front wing on safety grounds, having felt like it “wasn’t working” at times in his Australian Grand Prix battle with Charles Leclerc.

George Russell asks FIA to tweak Straight Line Mode front wing behaviour

So much has changed in Formula 1, and in Melbourne, we got a first experience of how this new formula works across a race weekend.

The introduction of active aerodynamics on both wings, and battery charge, were arguably the two factors which generated the most attention in Melbourne.

Gone is the Drag Reduction System [DRS]. Instead, the rear wing now opens whenever the car is in ‘Straight Line Mode’, as does the front, to dump drag. The introduction of ‘Overtake Mode’ on the battery is now more the designated aid for drivers looking to pass another.

Mercedes dominated qualifying, with Russell on pole. But, Ferrari came back into play on race day. The Scuderia teased throughout testing that it could prove lethal off the line, and that rang true, as Leclerc launched from fourth to first, leading Russell out of Turn 1. Lewis Hamilton in the sister Ferrari also gained ground.

Leclerc and Russell traded the lead throughout the opening laps, but it was Russell who drove on to victory, ahead of Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, after Ferrari’s decision not to pit Leclerc or Hamilton under the Virtual Safety Car periods generated debate.

It was in the cooldown room post-race that Russell first aired his concern over the front wing in SLM, as he engaged in conversation with Leclerc.

Russell expanded on this when both drivers, plus Antonelli, sat down for the post-race press conference.

“I think having experienced the race today and battling, the only thing I would request from the FIA is that with the Straight Mode, the front wing doesn’t drop as aggressively,” said Russell, the chairman of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers’ Association).

“When we open Straight Mode we will have lots of understeer, and when I was behind Charles and I was trying to duck out of his slipstream it was like my front wing wasn’t working.

“So I think from a safety aspect that would make the racing safer, better.

“I don’t see a downside of doing it.”

Williams’ Carlos Sainz also criticised SLM following the race. He sees it as “dangerous” and a “plaster” to cover energy deployment issues.

The drivers, Formula 1 and the FIA, will get a fresh sample of SLM in action at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

