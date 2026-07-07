George Russell has conceded that Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli has “done a better job than me” so far in the F1 2026 season and that a 25-point deficit between the pair is an accurate reflection.

Russell started the year as a leading title contender, a position that only solidified once Mercedes emerged as the dominant car, but Antonelli’s sophomore year has proven to be far better than many anticipated.

George Russell reflects on title deficit to Kimi Antonelli

Any suggestion that Antonelli would play second fiddle to Russell was ended with a string of five consecutive race wins, leaving the Italian top of the drivers’ championship.

Russell, meanwhile, has been dealing with his fair share of bad luck but also not being able to extract as much from the car as his younger teammate.

After his P2 at Silverstone, coupled with Antonelli failing to score a point due to a mechanical issue, the gap is down at 25 points, which Russell believes is a “correct” reflection of the season so far.

“Whether the luck has balanced out or not, I’m not sure,” Russell told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets at Silverstone after Antonelli’s two mechanical DNFs over recent weeks.

“However, based on my performances and based on his performances over the course of these nine races, I think probably a 25-point gap in his favour is probably correct.

“He has done a better job than me this year to this point, so he deserves to be ahead of me.

“Whether it should be 25 points, whether it should be 10 points, whether it should be 35 points is a debate, but in that ballpark between, I obviously lost 15 points as well in Monaco with the drive-through penalty.

“I think anywhere from 10 to 30 points behind is probably about fair.”

As for the race at Silverstone, Russell believed P3 would have been fair and suggested a second-place finish was not even within his comprehension.

More British GP talking points via PlanetF1.com

British GP conclusions: Leclerc’s Hamilton answer, no Russell fear, in defence of FIA

British GP 2026 driver ratings: Hamilton penalty, Verstappen crash, Leclerc’s luck

“I don’t really know how to sum it up, to be honest, because it’s been a very challenging weekend,” he said.

“Things within my control not good enough, things outside of my control haven’t been good enough, which has all resulted in poor pace.

“And then in the race, I was having a great battle with Max and Lewis, going against two of the greatest of all time, and I felt I could have passed Max.

“And with the straight-line speed over the Ferraris, I felt I could have held off Lewis as well.

“So P3 was probably fair and would have been a good result behind Charles and Kimi. Then the puncture, I just couldn’t believe my luck. I’ve gone beyond sort of anger and frustration now.

“And then if you told me I’m going to end up P2, I wouldn’t have even comprehended how that was possible. So, I’m very grateful to have stood up on the podium.”

Read next: Kimi Antonelli data reveals if British GP victory was stolen from his grasp