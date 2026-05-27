George Russell features prominently in the latest F1 news headlines as the dust continues to settle on a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell has been told that a new Mercedes reality is here, as his Montreal opportunity morphed into a massive Kimi Antonelli boost in the title race. Meanwhile, an appearance from Toto Wolff on Russell’s team radio has been uncovered. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Kimi Antonelli thwarts George Russell redemption

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There were suggestions of possible fireworks between the Mercedes teammates in F1 2026. Those arrived in Montreal.

PlanetF1.com’s Mat Coch took a deep dive into the situation, analysing how Russell, after a race weekend where he was tipped to rebound, has lost control of his championship, and to his teammate, who is proving that the future is now.

Read more – George Russell set Mercedes precedent as Kimi Antonelli reality bites

‘George’ – Toto Wolff radio message emerges

Russell demonstrated to Antonelli in the Canada Sprint that he was no longer prepared to his give younger teammate an inch. It was a message which Antonelli received clearly, and acted upon.

The Mercedes duo went at it again hard on Sunday.

We heard team principal Toto Wolff jump on the radio to Antonelli on Saturday, and in the Grand Prix, he did the same when Russell got heated during battle against his teammate.

Read more – ‘George’ – Untelevised George Russell radio in Kimi Antonelli battle

Lewis Hamilton issues verdict on new race engineer

During a challenging first season with Ferrari, a key subplot was Hamilton’s working relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami, which seemed uneasy, at times, from the outside.

Carlo Santi became Hamilton’s race engineer for 2026, initially on an interim basis, and Hamilton has given a glowing review of his new ally.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton gives verdict on new race engineer after off-season swap

Fernando Alonso pain triggered Canadian GP DNF

Fernando Alonso’s Canadian Grand Prix was undone not by a technical issue, but by pain caused by a pressure point on his seat.

It is not a new problem faced by the team, Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack revealed.

Added to separate incidents which triggered fines, one for an unsafe release, and another for releasing a car in an unsafe conditions, Krack admitted that the team needed to get its act together.

Read more – Aston Martin boss admits team must ‘get its act together’ after Alonso pain

Gucci announced as new Alpine title sponsor

The Alpine team will receive an F1 2027 makeover. Gucci will become the new title sponsor of Alpine from next season.

This Alpine project will kick-start the ‘Gucci Racing’ initiative, in a landmark deal for the team and the sport.

Read more – Alpine enters luxury era as Gucci becomes title sponsor

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