Alpine has announced a new title partnership with iconic fashion brand Gucci, one which will come into effect as of the F1 2027 campaign.

From next year, the team will compete under the identity of the ‘Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team.’ This will be the first time that a luxury fashion house has served as the title sponsor of an F1 team. This partnership also marks the first project for the newly-founded ‘Gucci Racing’ division.

Gucci becomes Alpine title sponsor from 2027

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As reported by PlanetF1.com earlier this month, claims had surfaced suggesting that Gucci could become Alpine’s new title sponsor from next season.

“Alpine Formula One Team is constantly looking for new partnership opportunities and in contact with a wide range of brands and companies as potential partners,” Alpine responded in a statement issued to PlanetF1.com.

“The discussions are however always kept confidential and they are disclosed only when confirmed and agreed by all parties.”

It has now been confirmed that Gucci will become the Alpine F1 team’s title sponsor as of F1 2027.

As part of the collaboration, the launch of ‘Gucci Racing’ has been confirmed. This is described as ‘a new business and experiential platform built around the values of performance, precision, discipline, and excellence at the intersection of luxury and sport,’ complete with the new division’s own logo.

Alpine’s current title sponsor is Austrian water treatment firm BWT, this a deal which has been in place since 2022.

Gucci and Alpine F1 were not exactly strangers even before this new announcement. Former Renault CEO Luca de Meo was appointed as CEO of Gucci’s parent company, Kering, in September 2025.

Reacting to the announcement, de Meo said: “Formula One has evolved far beyond sport to become one of the world’s most powerful premium content platforms, reaching over 1.5 billion people each season and inspiring a rapidly expanding, younger and increasingly female audience.

“As a space of creativity, pursuit of excellence and human achievement, we see it as a unique platform for a luxury brand to push boundaries, spark meaningful connections and build long-term value and brand desirability, while delivering measurable and lasting impact.”

Alpine F1 is a team with fashion roots. It previously competed as Benetton when owned by the fashion company carrying that name.

Michael Schumacher won his first two world titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995. Benetton won the Constructors’ title in ’95.

Then Benetton team boss Flavio Briatore remains with ‘Team Enstone’ in present day. He is the Alpine executive advisor and de facto team principal.

Briatore said of the Gucci deal: “Partnering with a prestigious brand of Gucci’s calibre in Formula One as title partner of Alpine Formula One Team is something I am incredibly proud of.

“Not only that, but I am also excited about the possibilities the partnership with Gucci brings and the great things we can achieve together at a global level.

“The Enstone Team has a history of doing things differently to others and has previously shown that fashion can finish first in Formula One.

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“With the improved performance on track, and Alpine having its best-ever points total to start a season, this new collaboration with Gucci shows the growing momentum behind the team.

“I would like to thank Luca [de Meo] and Francesca [Bellettini, Gucci president and CEO] for their trust and dedication in the project and helping make this partnership come to life.”

Alpine sits fifth in the F1 2026 Constructors’ standings after five rounds with 35 points scored.

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