Alpine has confirmed the appointment of former FIA man Jason Somerville as its new deputy technical director.

After finishing bottom of the 2025 constructors’ standings, Alpine has enjoyed a much-improved start to the F1 2026 season and sits fifth with 23 points after the opening four races.

Alpine signs Jason Somerville as deputy tech boss after FIA exit

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Somerville previously worked for the Enstone-based team – then competing under the banner of Renault – across 2010/11 before a spell with Williams.

Following a stint with Formula One Management, where he worked on the 2022 ground-effect regulations, he joined the FIA as head of aerodynamics in 2022, playing an instrumental role in further rule changes before his departure earlier this week.

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Alpine has announced that Somerville has returned to the team after 15 years in the role of deputy technical director, reporting to tech boss David Sanchez.

He will start work with his new employer with immediate effect.

Somerville’s return sees him reunite with executive adviser Flavio Briatore and managing director Steve Nielsen, who also rejoined Alpine last year after a stint as the FIA’s sporting director.

Somerville said: “I am really excited to be returning to Enstone and working with Flavio, Steve and David in this new role.

“I have been away from the competitive side of motorsport within a team environment for a few years now and I’m relishing the opportunity to be back in the thick of it, hunting milliseconds and fighting our rivals for points and hopefully silverware.

“I am looking forward to getting underway and joining the superb team of engineers, designers, and aerodynamicists at the factory and hopefully contributing to some of the team’s success in the not too distant future.”

David Sanchez, Alpine’s executive technical director, added: “We are thrilled to have someone of Jason’s calibre and experience joining the team and to continue our sustained level of progress.

“The work the team has already done this season has been extraordinary, but we all know that is just the beginning of the job and not one team member is resting on their laurels.

“Adding Jason to our technical team will allow us to take even further steps to better our performance in the latest Formula 1 development race.”

Somerville’s arrival comes after PlanetF1.com reported earlier this week that Alpine is in talks with luxury fashion brand Gucci over a potential title sponsorship agreement for the F1 2027 season.

BWT has acted as Alpine’s sponsor since 2022 with the deal believed to be expiring at the end of this year.

Luca de Meo, the former Renault chief executive, was appointed CEO of Gucci parent company Kering in September 2025.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, Alpine said: “Alpine Formula One Team is constantly looking for new partnership opportunities and in contact with a wide range of brands and companies as potential partners.

“The discussions are however always kept confidential and they are disclosed only when confirmed and agreed by all parties.”

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