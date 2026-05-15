The Verstappen Racing #3 Mercedes safely progressed as qualifying for the Nürburgring 24 Hours ramped up on Friday.

Top Qualifying is underway around the Nordschleife. Austria’s Lucas Auer was at the wheel of the #3 Mercedes to ensure that Max Verstappen and Co. progressed to the Top Qualifying 2 stage.

Max Verstappen and teammates make TQ2 at Nürburgring

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Top Qualifying utilises a progressive elimination system, much like F1 qualifying. All eligible Top Qualifying cars begin in Top Q1, where full-field participation is allowed.

From this session, only the fastest cars progress, with Top Q2 restricted to the 20 quickest entries from Top Q1.

As five cars had already qualified for TQ3, but were eligible to run in the prior stages of Top Qualifying, it meant that up to the top 25 positions could theoretically secure progression from TQ1 to TQ2.

The following cars were already qualified for the final TQ3 session:

1 #45 Realize Kondo Racing with Rinaldi Ferrari 296 GT3 evo 26 SP9 Pro

2 #16 Scherer Sport PHX Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II SP9 Pro

3 #47 KCMG Mercedes-AMG GT3 SP9 Pro

4 #1 Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 Evo SP9 Pro

5 #84 Red Bull Team Abt Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2 SP9 Pro

As the light went green, and the clock began ticking down from 30 minutes, the cars flooded out onto the circuit.

A drying track greeted the drivers, following the hail dramas from Thursday.

Lucas Auer was first up at the wheel of the #3 Mercedes.

More Nürburgring 24 Hours reading from PlanetF1.com

Timo Glock rolls out in Michael Schumacher-inspired McLaren for Nürburgring 24 Hours

Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule 2026: Full timetable, qualifying and start time

The #33 Audi R8 found the wall early in the session, scuppering those who were attempting to get a fast lap on the board out of the blocks.

The #911 Porsche, with Kévin Estre at the wheel, was encountering major traffic headaches around the tight and twisty Nordschleife as that car looked to set a lap.

A 8:26.683 from the #64 Ford Mustang served as an early benchmark, as the track continued to dry.

With 10 minutes to go, the #130 Lamborghini on a 8:14.734 was now the car to chase.

That remained the P1 time as the clock reached zero, but multiple cars remained on a flying lap.

A 8:14.871 from Auer rubber-stamped the Verstappen Racing #3 Mercedes’ progression to TQ2.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Verstappen’s Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren options face one major obstacle