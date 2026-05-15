13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard has warned Ferrari that it cannot “miss that opportunity” of promoting Oliver Bearman at the right time.

Insinuating that Lewis Hamilton will be the driver to eventually make way, Coulthard says a team must “catch that wave” in terms of knowing when is the right time to expose an impressive rising star to the pressures of competing at the front of the grid. Bearman has impressed since bursting onto the F1 scene full-time with Haas.

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Bearman outscored his experienced teammate Esteban Ocon – a one-time grand prix winner – across his rookie season with Haas in 2025.

Bearman has continued that momentum into F1 2026, collecting 17 points across the opening four rounds. That places him P8 in the Drivers’ standings.

A product of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Bearman is building his reputation with Haas, a Ferrari customer team and technical partner.

“He’s a phenomenal racing driver. Ferrari have got a star on their hands,” former F1 analyst Will Buxton said of Bearman on the Up To Speed podcast.

“The question isn’t will they promote him, it’s when.”

The timing of that decision is critical, says Coulthard.

Ferrari’s seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, is under contract until at least the end of 2026.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari contract duration is unclear. His manager Nicolas Todt spoke last year of Ferrari needing to provide Leclerc with a “winning car”.

The Ferrari SF-26 has picked up regular podiums in F1 2026, but has not challenged for victory. Miami signalled a potential performance setback for the Scuderia versus its rivals.

“They don’t want to miss that opportunity, though,” Coulthard said on Bearman, “and that’s one of the pressures they have with Lewis.

“And I’m assuming it will be Lewis that’s the one that will eventually step down.

“Because when a star is ascending, you’ve got to catch that wave, and if they stay too long, not being challenged – because let’s be frank, there’s a big difference in pressure when you’re at Haas and over performing than if you’re at Ferrari and you’re half a tenth slower than your teammate – everything changes.

“So getting that moment to bring him into the spotlight, the real spotlight, and the real spotlight is way, way hotter than any of these guys in the mid-grid can really believe.”

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Should Ferrari hesitate in pulling the trigger on Bearman, then Buxton warned of potential consequences.

“And if they wait too long, and he believes he’s ready for that chance, what’s going to stop somebody else from swooping in and stealing him, whether that’s a Red Bull, a Mercedes, a McLaren, a whoever.

“You don’t want to let a talent like Ollie go.

“So Ferrari have got some big decisions to make.”

Hamilton has returned in 2026 in a better place, both mentally, and in terms of performance, after that harrowing first season with Ferrari.

It was after the Chinese Grand Prix – where Hamilton scored his first Ferrari podium – that he hit back at his critics, and argued that he still has what it takes to compete at the front, as he continues his pursuit of that record eighth title.

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