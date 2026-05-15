Here are the full results from the critical Top Qualifying 3 session ahead of Saturday’s Nürburgring 24 Hours at the Nordschleife.

The final part of Top Qualifying determined the order for the leading cars on the grid for the race start on Saturday.

Nürburgring 24 Hours Results: Top Qualifying 3

Red Bull Team ABT will start from pole position for Saturday’s start to the Nürburgring 24 Hours, with Luca Engstler setting the fastest time of the session.

With the regulations stipulating three different drivers being used across the three Top Qualifying sessions, Verstappen’s appearance in TQ2 meant it was the experienced Daniel Juncadella who drove the Verstappen Racing entry for the grid-deciding session.

8:18.537 on Juncadella’s first lap meant he placed ninth of the 12 cars in the session after the first laps were all completed, with Marco Mapelli going quickest in the Lamborghini Huracan on an 8:11.668.

On the second laps, Engstler lowered the benchmark to an 8:11.123 and, with Mapelli only finding two tenths to improve to an 8:11.468, had to settle for second to make it a Red Bull Team Abt 1-2.

Christopher Haase took third place for Scherer Sport PHX in the Audi, with Juncadella’s second lap of 8:12.005 improving the Verstappen Racing entry up to fourth place.

2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying 3 results: