Former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard warned of an “awkward scenario” which GianPiero Lambiase could face at Red Bull.

Already confirmed to be joining McLaren no later than 2028, Coulthard’s expectation is that Lambiase will continue in his current Red Bull contract. Coulthard therefore warns of a point where Red Bull will need to start phasing Lambiase out of important information in order to protect the team.

David Coulthard warns GianPiero Lambiase over Red Bull exit scenario

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Lambiase has been at Red Bull since 2015 and race engineer to Max Verstappen throughout the Dutchman’s legendary Red Bull Racing career.

But Lambiase has sealed a future move to McLaren to become chief racing officer, reporting to team principal Andrea Stella.

Exactly when Lambiase will step away from Red Bull, and when he will arrive at McLaren, remains unclear, with McLaren stating that he will join ‘no later’ than 2028.

Coulthard says that Lambiase could face a scenario where Red Bull cut him out of 2027 car-related matters.

“He’s still got a contract with Red Bull. We expect him to still continue in that contract,” said Coulthard on the Up To Speed podcast.

“But of course, one of the tricky moments for Red Bull is he can’t walk out of the factory with a laptop with all the data at the end of the year, but what’s in your mind, you’re allowed to take with you.

“So there’ll be a point where they’re going to want to say: ‘Look, you can’t really be working on this car. Or you certainly can’t be across any of the discussions about developments going into 2027 and beyond.’

“So that becomes an awkward scenario.”

Coulthard recalled his own experience of this when moving between Williams and McLaren.

“I’ve been there as a driver,” he continued, “where at the end of 1995, I’d already signed to join McLaren.

“You still go about the race weekend in a normal fashion, but I wasn’t any more allowed to go into certain areas in the factory when I went to Williams.

“Understandably so, because I’m moving to another team.

“So, it just starts to erode the relationship and make it a little bit of a compromise.

“So what McLaren, I’m sure, would be hoping is that Red Bull would release ‘GP’ early from his contract, release the obligation to pay his salary, and allow him to join McLaren early.

“But on the other side, why would they want to do anything that gives your competitors an advantage.”

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The McLaren team statement announcing Lambiase’s future arrival said ‘when his existing contract ends, no later than 2028.’

Former F1 presenter Will Buxton theorised: “I do not believe we will see GP at Red Bull Racing in 2027.

“And I think that the announcements were worded very delicately and very precisely by both McLaren and Red Bull.

“That leaves an opportunity for an early exit.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was asked by Sky F1 whether there is a chance of bringing Lambiase in earlier than 2028.

“Well, there’s always a chance,” said Brown, “but he has a contract, and we’re going to respect that.

“Obviously, in conversations with Red Bull.

“They need to, I presume, have a solution, and then once and if that’s in place, open to have a dialogue.

“But we’re prepared to wait until ’28 and that’s what we’ll do if that’s what ends up happening.”

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