Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Jos Verstappen striking a tree and rolling in a huge rally crash as former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner makes a surprise MotoGP paddock appearance.

With Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle reacting to the news that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the calendar for F1 2027, here’s today’s roundup…

Jos Verstappen uninjured after huge rally crash

Jos Verstappen, the father of Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen, has escaped unharmed following a dramatic rally crash on Sunday.

Verstappen Sr was competing in the Rallye de Wallonie, the fourth round of the 2026 Belgian Rally Championship, when his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 car left the road and struck a tree in the Loyers stage on Sunday morning.

Images of the wreckage have surfaced after Verstappen Sr was forced to retire from the event.

Read more: Jos Verstappen retires after striking tree in terrifying rally crash

Christian Horner makes surprise MotoGP paddock appearance

Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner made a surprise appearance in the MotoGP paddock along with Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali on Saturday.

Horner was spotted reuniting with Koji Watanabe, the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, at the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

The 52-year-old has been linked with a return to F1 with the likes of Alpine and Aston Martin.

Read more: Christian Horner lifts lid on surprise MotoGP paddock visit with F1 boss

Martin Brundle hails Turkish Grand Prix return for F1 2027 season

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has welcomed the return of the Turkish Grand Prix to the calendar for the F1 2027 season.

Formula 1 confirmed on Friday that the popular Istanbul Park circuit will return to the calendar on a five-year deal from 2027.

Turkey last appeared on the schedule in the pandemic-affected 2020/21 seasons.

Read more: Martin Brundle reacts to Turkish Grand Prix return after F1 2027 announcement

BYD confirms meeting with F1 boss over potential entry

Stella Li, the vice president of the Chinese car giant BYD, confirmed an active interest and discussions over the brand entering Formula 1.

Li confirmed a meeting between BYD and Stefano Domenicali, the president and chief executive of Formula 1, took place in Shanghai.

F1 currently has 11 teams on the grid following the arrival of Cadillac this season.

Read more: BYD confirms Formula 1 entry talks after Stefano Domenicali meeting

Lewis Hamilton must ‘be honest’ over F1 retirement decision

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton must “be honest” with himself when the time comes to retire from Formula 1.

That is the view of former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert, who says Hamilton must accept “I’ve had my time” when the moment arrives.

Hamilton, 41, has enjoyed a promising start to the F1 2026 season, claiming his first podium finish for Ferrari in China.

Read more: Johnny Herbert tells Lewis Hamilton to ‘be honest’ over F1 retirement