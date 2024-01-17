‘America’s Formula 1 team’ Haas adds World Record holder to driver roster

Haas have signed American racer Chloe Chambers to be their nominated driver in the F1 Academy this season, with the teenager set to race for Campos.

The 19-year-old, who was Jamie Chadwick’s team-mate in W Series in 2022, also holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle slalom, set when she was just 16 driving a Porsche 718 Spyder.

As ‘America’s Formula 1 team’, as Haas self-refer, Chambers’ arrival will see an American presence at the team when she joins the F1 Academy grid in 2024, in a bespoke Haas livery.

Haas announce F1 Academy selection

Within their announcement, Haas confirmed Chambers will be “fully integrated into the team” as part of her role, which will see her become part of their marketing and communications projects, as well as allowing her full access to team personnel and the engineering team to aid her on her way.

“I’m super excited to be driving for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team with Campos Racing in F1 Academy,” Chambers said.

“Having the backing of Haas is going to open many doors for new experiences and it’s going to be a place where I can learn.

“I’m excited to be going to Miami for Haas’ and my home race, that’s a race I’m looking forward to.

“It’s my first season in F1 Academy, so I’m looking forward to getting good results and developing as a driver.

“I did some testing over the winter with Campos Racing, and the team and I work very well together.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Where are they now? The 25 drivers from the F1 2004 season, 20 years on

F1 Academy 2024 calendar announced with three new tracks joining line-up

New Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu added: “As a father to two karting enthusiasts myself, I know the importance of representation in encouraging the next generation to take that leap and follow their dreams.

“It was great to meet Chloe and see her enthusiasm for the season ahead, and the team thoroughly enjoyed getting to know her at the factory – from speaking with our engineers, participating in pit stop practice and undertaking her first media obligations.

“MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fully supports Formula 1 and F1 Academy in its objectives, and we’re committed to increasing the talent pool of young girls and women entering the sport, utilizing our resources.”

Read next: The rival driver still managed by Mercedes…despite never having driven for them