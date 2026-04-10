Helmut Marko has become an ambassador for the Austrian Grand Prix, marking his first F1 role since leaving Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2025 season.

Red Bull has an enormous presence in F1, not just with the two teams they own but also the operation of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Styria and a familiar face will be back at the circuit this summer.

Helmut Marko lands new F1 circuit role

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Red Bull Ring has been the host of the Austrian Grand Prix since 2014 and in that time Marko, along with Toto Wolff, was arguably the most prominent Austrians in the sport.

Marko’s sudden departure from Red Bull after the 2025 season had suggested the now 82-year-old may not be present at this year’s race but Red Bull has now confirmed he has been appointed as an ambassador to the grand prix, marking his first F1 role since his departure.

Despite leaving the Red Bull Racing setup, Laurent Mekies said Marko is still available for advice whenever called upon

“Helmut has remained very open and available to us. I am [talking to him], they are, I’m sure we are all having chats with him and getting guidance from him, even though you don’t see him turning up at the racetrack,” Mekies said on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“You can’t turn the page of Helmut that has been building this young driver programme for two decades with incredible success. You don’t turn that page quickly. So we are living on his legacy right now, and as I said, he’s behind the corners if we need him.”

Max Verstappen also suggested he keeps in frequent contact with his former mentor.

Asked about the atmosphere without Marko at Red Bull, Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and others: “Maybe a few less Austrian-sided jokes from Helmut, but I’m in touch with him anyway. Maybe not so much about details of the car, but just life.

“I shared so many moments with him so, of course, it will feel a little bit different in the garage, but you also have to just look ahead, right?

“You have to think about performance, but at the same time, like I said, great relationship, and we stay in touch anyway.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!