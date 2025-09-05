Helmut Marko issues ‘fight for the win’ Red Bull verdict — on one condition

Red Bull Racing special advisor Helmut Marko believes that the team is capable of fighting for victory at the Italian Grand Prix — but only if McLaren “doesn’t show up with something extra” in qualifying.

That verdict comes after a strong Friday that saw Max Verstappen fourth and sixth quickest in FP1 and FP2, respectively.

Marko believes Red Bull can challenge for an Italian GP win

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Heading into the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, most eyes are on two specific teams when it comes to predicting the race’s winner: McLaren and Ferrari.

The papaya team has dominated the F1 2025 season, while the team in scarlet is clearly a favorite at its home track.

However, Red Bull Racing special advisor Helmut Marko believes that the team from Milton Keynes has a shot at the crown — but only on one condition.

“We hope to fight with some others, I would say, for the win,” Marko told media, including PlanetF1.com, after the conclusion of Free Practice 2.

When a journalist expressed surprise at the idea, the Austrian amended his statement, saying, “If McLaren doesn’t show up with something extra tomorrow.”

Marko believes that Red Bull looks strong in Monza, particularly compared to 2024, thanks to the “lessons” learned in the past, as well as “some updates, and also how we set up the car, we have a different philosophy now.

“All those things are a little bit minor, but the package together makes a difference.”

Red Bull looks promising in the long-run pace, with Marko pointing out that “we only need more traction on the soft tyre, but that, I think, we can achieve without changing the wing position.”

While the team hasn’t reassumed its once-dominant position at the pinnacle of the timing sheets, Red Bull Racing has nevertheless looked strong during the build-up to the Italian Grand Prix.

In Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen was nipping at the heels of the top three after 22 laps of practice, while Yuki Tsunoda was further down the field in 14th. The pace increased coming into FP2, which saw Verstappen drop down to sixth on the timing sheets, while Tsunoda made a leap up to ninth.

Separating Verstappen from the top of the field are drivers from McLaren, Ferrari, and Williams — though in Marko’s estimation, it’s only the former that truly poses at threat.

“We are in Monza, so Ferrari on Friday is always very good,” Marko said of the Prancing Horse, while he branded Williams as “not so consistent.”

