Helmut Marko says he is full of “pride” over everything Red Bull has built and achieved in Formula 1.

It comes after parent company Red Bull GmbH announced that Marko is to step down from his role as a senior adviser.

Helmut Marko addresses Red Bull exit in official statement

Marko, who made nine F1 starts in the early 1970s and won the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours race in 1971, has played an instrumental role in Red Bull’s success in Formula 1 over the last two decades.

The Austrian brought through the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, who have each won four world championships, while leading Red Bull’s famed driver academy.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Marko, 82, admitted after last weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he was facing an uncertain future.

Red Bull confirmed that he is to step down from his role on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Red Bull statement announcing his exit, Marko said that he was “deeply moved” by Verstappen narrowly missing out on the F1 2025 title to McLaren’s Lando Norris, with the outcome of this season making it “clear” that now is the right time to move on.

Marko said: “I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people.

“Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense and successful chapter.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.“

Oliver Mintzlaff, the chief executive of corporate projects and investments at Red Bull, added: “Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year.

“I deeply regret his decision as he has been an influential figure for more than two decades and his departure marks the end of an extraordinary era.

“Over more than 20 years, Helmut has earned incomparable merits for our team and the entire Red Bull motorsport family.

“He played a decisive role in all key strategic decisions that made Red Bull Racing what it is today: a multiple world champion, an engine of innovation, and a cornerstone of international motorsport.

“His instinct for exceptional talent not only shaped our junior program but also left a lasting impact on Formula 1 as a whole.

“Names like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen stand for the many drivers who were discovered, supported, and guided to the very top under his leadership.

“His passion, his courage to make clear decisions and his ability to spot potential will remain unforgettable.

“After a long and intensive conversation, I knew I had to respect his wishes as I gained the impression that the timing felt right for him to take this step.

“Even though his departure will leave a significant gap, our respect for his decision and our gratitude for everything he has done for Red Bull Racing outweigh it.

“Helmut Marko will be deeply missed, both personally and professionally.

“We wish him all the very best for the future and hope that he will remain closely and warmly connected to the team.”

