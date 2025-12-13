Outgoing Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko is reportedly set to receive his full annual salary for 2026 – believed to be in the region of €10million – as part of a ‘golden handshake’ agreement.

Parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on Tuesday that Marko is to leave his role as a senior adviser after more than 20 years.

Rumour: Helmut Marko set for €10million payoff after Red Bull exit

It came just days after PlanetF1.com revealed in the aftermath of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that the 82-year-old’s future was in serious doubt.

Marko has played an instrumental role in Red Bull’s success in Formula 1 over the last two decades, driving the team’s commitment to unearthing talented young racers.

The Austrian, who made nine F1 starts and won the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours race during his own racing career, helped bring the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen into F1 with Red Bull.

Vettel, who remains the sport’s youngest-ever world champion, and Verstappen have gone on to win four drivers’ title apiece.

A report by German publication BILD has claimed that Marko is to be paid a handsome severance package despite his exit with the veteran in line for a payoff of €10million (£8.7m/$7.4m according to current exchange rates).

It is said that the ‘golden handshake’ payment is ‘a sign of appreciation’ to Marko for his achievements in helping to discover drivers like Vettel and Verstappen.

Marko, who famously lost sight in his left eye at the 1972 French Grand Prix after debris kicked up by Ronnie Peterson’s car pierced his visor, is known to have interests outside of motor racing.

The former Bonnier and BRM F1 racer owns four luxury hotels in his hometown of Graz, with Companies House documents listing his occupation as ‘hotelier’.

In a statement issued by Red Bull GmbH to announce his exit on Tuesday, Marko said that now is “the right moment” to step away from his role.

He said: “I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people.

“Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense and successful chapter.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, the chief executive of corporate projects and investments at Red Bull, added: “Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year.

“I deeply regret his decision as he has been an influential figure for more than two decades and his departure marks the end of an extraordinary era.

“Over more than 20 years, Helmut has earned incomparable merits for our team and the entire Red Bull motorsport family.

“He played a decisive role in all key strategic decisions that made Red Bull Racing what it is today: a multiple world champion, an engine of innovation, and a cornerstone of international motorsport.

“His instinct for exceptional talent not only shaped our junior program but also left a lasting impact on Formula 1 as a whole.

“Names like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen stand for the many drivers who were discovered, supported, and guided to the very top under his leadership.

“His passion, his courage to make clear decisions and his ability to spot potential will remain unforgettable.

“After a long and intensive conversation, I knew I had to respect his wishes as I gained the impression that the timing felt right for him to take this step.

“Even though his departure will leave a significant gap, our respect for his decision and our gratitude for everything he has done for Red Bull Racing outweigh it.

“Helmut Marko will be deeply missed, both personally and professionally.

“We wish him all the very best for the future and hope that he will remain closely and warmly connected to the team.”

