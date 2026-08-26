Honda chief engineer Shintaro Orihara conceded that the manufacturer has room for improvement with the driveability of its upgraded engine.

That comes after Fernando Alonso highlighted such an issue at the Dutch Grand Prix, where Honda’s B-spec engine debuted competitively in the Aston Martin AMR26. Alonso was left with a feeling of “back to square one” with the challenges of driving the Honda engine. To improve the driveability of this new engine is the “main aim” for Honda.

Honda admits ‘room to improve driveability’

There was great intrigue surrounding the Aston Martin team as F1 2026 resumed with the Dutch Grand Prix.

After a positive introduction of the B-spec AMR26 chassis in Hungary, Honda had brought its new engine to Zandvoort.

Aston Martin also made further revisions to the chassis for the event.

Alonso sparked celebrations in the Aston Martin garage with his drive to P9, that only the team’s second points-scoring result of the season. But, the road there was not all smooth sailing.

Driveability issues with the new Honda engine complicated Aston Martin’s race weekend, particularly over one lap.

Alonso, speaking with the Spanish publication AS, declared another step forward on the chassis front at Zandvoort, but admitted that the engine side still required work.

“I don’t think this weekend has yielded the result we were hoping for,” said Alonso. “We don’t have that handling, that gear-shifting feel.

“Everything we’d improved with the first engine; we’ve gone back a bit to square one with this second one, so we’ve got about two or three races ahead of us to optimise it.”

He added: “Monza is going to be one of the worst [circuits] and there’ll be no chance of scoring points, but we’ll try to improve this aspect of the handling.”

In a Honda social media video, Orihara gave his take on the upgraded engine’s debut weekend.

The manufacturer is aligned with Alonso on what steps need to be taken.

“This week has been a very important race weekend for Honda, as we introduced the spec two engine,” said Orihara.

“We have worked very hard to bring this updated engine. Thanks to the HRC [Honda Racing Corporation] Sakura factory, and also the HRC UK factory.

“There is room to improve our driveability. This is our main aim that we need to work hard on for Monza and Madrid.

“Today, Fernando finished P9. This is a good result for us.”

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Aston Martin remains P10 in the Constructors’ standings, eight points behind Williams.

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