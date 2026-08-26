Nico Rosberg was “not correct” with two statements which he made about Max Verstappen and his extended Red Bull contract.

Rosberg put his claims to Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies at the Dutch Grand Prix. In addition to an “$80 million” Verstappen pay packet, Rosberg also spoke of the culture installed by Mekies at Red Bull as a key factor behind Verstappen’s fresh commitment. Both Rosberg statements were wrong, according to Mekies.

Max Verstappen ‘$80 million’ Nico Rosberg claim refuted

Verstappen has signed an extended Red Bull contract through to 2030, bringing to a close the latest round of rumours regarding his future in Milton Keynes.

At the Dutch Grand Prix, Mekies, the Red Bull team boss, reacted to that announcement when speaking with Sky F1.

“It’s phenomenal news, for the team of course, but also for us as a sport as a whole,” he said.

“It has been a great few weeks of discussions. From day one, Max said, ‘I want to stay with you guys.’ When we finally concluded everything, I said, ‘Well, I thought you always wanted to stay anyway!’

“Jokes aside, we take the trust he is putting in us very, very seriously. It gives us a huge responsibility in terms of providing him with a package that he will need to fight for wins again.

“But there is nothing that we want more at Red Bull Racing than to come back to the top spot as soon as possible, and we know that is also what Max wants.”

Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, was on Sky F1 punditry duties at Zandvoort. Never shy to ask the hard-hitting questions, Rosberg was at it again with Mekies.

“So, Laurent, I hear from Max’s camp also that one of the reasons was because they really like the way you have taken over the team, you know, the culture you’re putting in there and how you’re driving this forward.

“So, congrats on that.”

Mekies replaced Christian Horner at the Red Bull helm, after the shock axing of Horner following last year’s British Grand Prix.

Rosberg continued: “But, I have to ask also, what I hear is $80 million a year. Is that true? Is that number close? Like, that’s a big number.”

Mekies refuted Rosberg’s suggestions.

“So, both statements are not correct,” he said.

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“It’s down really to the trust that Max has in the 2,000 people we have in Milton Keynes, chassis side, PU side, and he knows what our people are capable of and he has chosen to put his trust in us for the future.

“So, we will try to pay him back for that. He’s much more than just the fastest driver in the world for us, and we’ll try to make sure we give him a fast car as soon as possible.”

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