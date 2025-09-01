Isack Hadjar will receive a new third place trophy after his Dutch Grand Prix podium, after his initial trophy broke while he was posing for a team photo.

The Racing Bulls driver accidentally broke his trophy in two when placing it on the ground ahead of a group picture outside his garage, looking surprised when putting his trophy down and only picking the top half of it back up again.

Isack Hadjar to receive new P3 trophy, and will keep his broken one

Hadjar started on the second row at Zandvoort, held onto fourth place for the majority of the race and after a late-race retirement from Lando Norris, the French driver moved up into the top three to earn his first podium in Formula 1.

While his trophy was broken by accident in the post-race celebrations, it has been confirmed that he will be receiving a new version of the third place trophy.

On top of that, he will also be able to keep the broken one, as a “memento of a legendary moment” in his career.

“The trophies are made of high-quality ceramic and are hand-painted by our master painters. Ceramic is a beautiful, but also fragile material: it can break if exposed to unexpected vibration or impact,” a spokesperson for the Dutch Grand Prix said in a statement, combined with trophy manufacturer Royal Delft.

“In this case, the trophy was probably placed on an uneven surface. Then the pressure can distribute itself unevenly. This can lead to stress points in the middle or at thinner parts, which can cause the material to crack and thus break.

More analysis from the Dutch Grand Prix weekend

👉 Dutch GP conclusions: Piastri breaks Norris’s spirit, unavoidable Hadjar mistake, Hamilton’s realisation

👉 What Lando Norris’ data reveals about his true Dutch GP performance

“It is important to stress that the trophies have been on the podium for three years in a row without incident, making this a truly exceptional accident.

Royal Delft added in a statement: “Together with the Dutch Grand Prix, we obviously want the winner of spot number 3 to get the trophy he deserves. We are going to make a new trophy for Hadjar.

“When we will deliver it is not yet known, but we are working hard on it.

“The broken trophy stays with Hadjar. It is also a memento of a legendary moment for him.”

Read next: Hugenholtz: Why this strange Dutch GP corner claims so many victims