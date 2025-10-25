Isack Hadjar admitted the rumours surrounding a potential step up to Red Bull are “more annoying than anything”, as he would like clarity over his future towards the end of the season.

The French driver did confirm that he will be remaining in Formula 1 next year, though whether that is with Red Bull or its sister team, Racing Bulls, remains unclear.

Isack Hadjar: ‘I know I’m in Formula 1 next year’

Yuki Tsunoda occupies the cockpit alongside Max Verstappen until the end of the season, but his future with the team is not yet secured despite an improvement in form in recent races.

Hadjar, having partnered Tsunoda for the opening rounds of the season, has impressed as the year has progressed to a degree where rumours of him stepping up to partner Verstappen next year began some time ago.

When it comes to the team for which he will be racing, however, he is not yet sure.

“Actually, I’d like to know at the end of the year,” Hadjar said to media including PlanetF1.com, “because it’s more annoying than anything, the noise, so you have five races to keep pushing.

“Twelve months ago I was a bit unsure. That’s true. I had an idea, but it’s true that this year I’m in a better position.

“I know I’m in Formula 1 next year. You know, last year was a [case of] I didn’t know what I was doing. So, yeah, I’m a lot less panicked.”

Having grown somewhat tired of the questions surrounding his future at this stage, Hadjar spoke highly of the season he has managed to put together so far in his rookie year.

Whether that will be enough for a move to Red Bull remains to be seen yet, however.

“I will definitely know before it’s announced. Otherwise, there’s a problem,” he said with a smile.

“In an ideal world, I’d like everyone to wait for the end of the year before asking me questions.

“I kind of think I’ve done a good job so far this year. Honestly, even the results, I think they don’t reflect the speed I’ve had.

“I’m not talking about qualifying and the race, I’m talking about every free practice session of every year of every track – I’ve been on it.

“I haven’t felt like there was a session where I was, like, three tenths away and I can’t explain why. Never happened to me.

“So, in a way, I’m very happy about that. If I’m fine with my season, then [Red Bull] should be as well.”

