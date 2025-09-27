Jack Doohan retains an outside chance of returning to an Alpine race seat for the F1 2026 season, PlanetF1.com understands.

It comes despite executive adviser Flavio Briatore recently indicating that Alpine faces a straight choice between Franco Colapinto and Doohan’s fellow reserve driver Paul Aron.

Jack Doohan has slim hope of Alpine seat for F1 2026 season

After making his debut at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Doohan began the F1 2025 campaign as Pierre Gasly’s Alpine teammate.

However, the Australian driver was demoted by the team in the aftermath of May’s Miami Grand Prix having failed to score a point across the opening six races, with former Williams driver Colapinto taking his place from Imola.

Despite his impressive performances for Williams in the second half of last season, Colapinto has also struggled with the A525 car and remains without a point after 11 appearances for his new team.

Although Colapinto is thought to bring significant sponsorship to Alpine, Briatore recently hinted that the Argentine could be replaced for the F1 2026 season.

In an interview ahead of last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Briatore remarked that Alpine faces a straight choice between Colapinto and Aron for next season with the team not considering options outside of its own driver roster.

PlanetF1.com has learned from sources close to the situation that Doohan remains a slim hope of being considered for a return to a race seat despite Briatore’s comments.

It is understood that Briatore did not mention Doohan by name in the interview as the question put to him was geared more towards the futures of Colapinto and Aron.

Doohan, who is managed by Briatore, has continued to attend races with Alpine since returning to his previous role as reserve driver, appearing in the paddock at all three rounds since the summer break.

Alpine insisted when Doohan was replaced by Colapinto that the Australian ‘remains an integral part of the team’ and will act as ‘first-choice reserve driver’ if either Gasly and Colapinto are deemed unfit to race in 2025.

Doohan also spoke at the time of still having “long-term goals” to achieve with the team, vowing to “continue to give my maximum efforts in any way I can to achieve those.”

Aron, the 21-year-old Estonian racer, has been preparing for a potential F1 graduation with a number of FP1 appearances this season.

He deputised for Nico Hulkenberg in first practice in Britain and Hungary after Alpine struck an unusual deal for Sauber to use Aron’s services.

Aron made his first FP1 appearance in Alpine colours at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month when he deputised for Colapinto.

He was classified 20th and last in opening practice at Monza, trailing Gasly by 0.5 seconds.

PlanetF1.com revealed in July that Doohan had emerged as a contender for a role with the incoming Cadillac F1 team for the F1 2026 season.

Doohan’s father, the motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, held talks with Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

However, Doohan missed out on a Cadillac F1 race seat with the team confirming the signings of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez last month.

It is unclear if the 22-year-old is in contention for another role with Cadillac, with the American team yet to sign a reserve driver ahead of its F1 2026 debut.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

