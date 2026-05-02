The list of upgrades for Miami was bursting at the seams, with various teams bringing a raft of updates. Aston Martin were a noticeable exception.

Despite a challenging start to F1 2026, Aston Martin opted against introducing any upgrades at the Miami Grand Prix. Aston Martin ambassador Jenson Button teased that Adrian Newey is working on a “bigger package” to come, with a gain of three to fourth tenths of little value to the team right now.

Jenson Button teases ‘bigger’ Aston Martin package to come

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Aston Martin and Honda’s alliance has suffered a troubled start.

Vibration issues have struck the Aston Martin AMR26, a car which has been stuck towards the back of the grid.

But, while most teams emerged from the April break with upgrades – Ferrari leading the way with 11 – Aston Martin arrived in Miami as they were.

On Sky F1 commentary duties in Miami, Karun Chandhok said: “It’s slightly concerning. We get a document in the morning of all of the upgrades and updates that the teams have brought this weekend. It was massive this time around.

“I opened the Aston Martin page and it said, ‘No upgrades to the chassis declared’.

“Obviously, I presume they’ve been doing work on the power unit side to deal with the vibration issues.”

Joining Chandhok in the commentary box was Jenson Button, the 2009 World Champion, and Aston Martin ambassador.

After the Japanese Grand Prix, an AMR26 stayed with Honda for testing to be carried out at its Sakura base.

Button would not divulge any of the findings, but said: “It is very important to have the engine connected to the car when they do the proper simulations, because you really can understand where the vibration is coming from.

“You get a much better understanding. So hopefully that’s been very positive.”

More on Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

Honda reveals first Aston Martin Sakura testing amid vibration concerns

Alonso sets deadline for F1 retirement decision

Button looked to offer some context as to why Aston Martin – led by F1 design guru Adrian Newey – opted against bringing any upgrades to Miami, despite its troubled start to the season.

“In terms of upgrades to the car, we all know Adrian,” Button continued. “He’s not going to want to come with a little package. I think he’s preparing a bigger package for a bit later in the year.”

Speaking following FP1, Button added: “I think they also know that three tenths of upgrades, four tenths, isn’t enough anyway, so they might as well do a bigger bulk upgrade in a few races’ time, and then you see a bigger improvement.

“It’s more important for them to spend the time developing the car in the background and then bring it out in a few races time.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Lance Stroll calls F1 2026 rules ‘sad’ and fundamentally flawed