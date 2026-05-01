The upgrade list has been revealed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix and it is no surprise to see most of the teams making plenty of changes.

An unexpected break between races gave every team and their designers a chance to improve the car and ahead of the only practice session of the Miami Grand Prix, the full list has been published.

Upgrades revealed for Miami Grand Prix

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McLaren

All but one of the seven changes McLaren has made are the result of a completely new floor that has been fitted to the MCL40.

McLaren says it will bring “an increase in aerodynamic load and efficiency across all conditions,” and to accommodate the new design, the team has revised the front and rear corner furniture, modified the furniture on the coke/engine cover and revised the design of the sidepod inlet. Those changes are all with the idea of increasing the performance of the flow conditioning.

McLaren has also brought a new rear wing which features “new elements as well as a revised endplate geometry, resulting in an overall gain in aerodynamic load and efficiency.”

Just one of McLaren’s alterations is circuit specific and that comes on the sidepod louvre which can increase cooling capacity if required.

Mercedes

Perhaps not surprising for the team that has dominated the early stages of the season, Mercedes makes just two changes to its car.

The first comes on the tailpipe which has been rotated away from the upper wing to improve local drag and downforce response.

The other change comes on the front corner with an increased front drum lip chord to reduce local losses and improve flow to the rear.

Red Bull

Red Bull equals McLaren with their upgrades, six of which are focused on performance.

To improve flow conditioning, Red Bull has revised the sidepod inlet and mirror support geometries, created a new coke/engine cover with revised cooling exits and changed the floor to extract more load whilst maintaining the downstream flow stability.

Three of the changes are to do with local load and come on the front wing, rear corner and rear wing, the designs of which have all been revised. Chief among these is the addition of a ‘Macarena’ wing akin to that used by Ferrari.

A change to the front corner has been made for increased reliability and is to do with the intake and exit ducts which have been revised to draw inlet air from the highest pressure source available.

Ferrari

Ferrari has made the most changes of any team with 11 upgrades to the car.

Five of them have been done to improve local load and the team says: “Front wing endplate and front corner updates are working hand-in-hand, focusing on flow feature stability and front wheel wake management throughout the entire car operating envelope.

“Benefiting from enhanced upstream flow conditions, the front floor geometry and devices have been reoptimised, returning a net load advantage.

“Working together with the front floor update, the rear part of the floor and diffuser have been developed focusing on load increase across the full operating window. In addition, the rear trackrod fairing update together with the rear tail devices provides a favourable pressure gradient for the diffuser, in an efficient manner.”

Four of the changes are to do with improved flow conditioning and come on the front corner, front suspension and beam wing.

The rear wing has also been changed to improve drag reduction and focused on increasing load in cornering mode.

Williams

Williams has made seven changes, all of which are focused on performance.

The floor has refined contours, local thickness changes, and updated edge and interface details in the forward, mid and edge regions to suit the new layout.

The sidepod inlet lips, internal transitions and outer surfaces are reshaped with revised radii and fillets to match the new packaging.

The engine cover, coke region and rear/upper cooling exits have revised surfaces, local fairings and openings to suit updated internal routing.

The mirror bodies, fillets and cut-backs are reshaped and repositioned to match the new hardpoints.

A new profiled bracket is added behind the tailpipe within the allowed volume, shaped to the new layout.

Fairings around the rear impact structure are revised with new local profiles, junctions and trailing-edge positions to suit surrounding hardware.

Local profiles and junction details around the brace interfaces are updated, with new cut-lines and trailing-edge positions aligned to the new packaging.

The changes have been made in an effort to improve the aerodynamic performance of the floor, the cooling capability and rear flow.

Racing Bulls has made six changes, most of which are focused on improving flow conditioning.

Those changes come on the rear corner, suspension and endplate while a new mainplane and flap aerofoil profiles have been added to the rear wing to increase through camber and incidence changes, at an efficient level for the circuit.

One upgrade is circuit specific and that is on the front wing with the option to use a shorter chord flap, which allows a lower aero balance range to be run.

Aston Martin

Surprisingly for a team in need of a change of fortunes, Aston has not made a single update.

Haas

Just the one change for Haas with a device on the floor winglet, which will result in “an increase in local aerodynamic downforce by modifying the pressure distribution and flow behaviour around the element.”

Audi

Two changes have been made to the Audi car.

The first is on the front suspension with a new front brake duct and suspension leg covers to improve flow conditions and overall performance.

A new floor edge and diffuser shape has been introduced to increase efficient aero load at the rear.

Alpine

Like the other teams, Alpine’s six changes are focused on improving either local load or flow conditioning.

Changes have been made to the front camera, rear suspension, rear impact structure, rear wing and rear wing endplate.

Interestingly, there has been a change to the nose camera with an adjustment to the camera mount in order to improve local flow management.

In addition to those changes, an Alpine spokesperson said: “Expanding on the information in the FIA Car Presentation document related to new parts the team has brought to this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, it includes a number of aerodynamic components, as well as the team introducing a new chassis. The latest chassis for Franco [Colapinto] forms part of the intended development programme for the season.

“With the gap in the race calendar, the team has also been able to bring a new rear wing one race earlier than anticipated, with only one rear wing being available for this weekend’s event, which was sent from Enstone on Wednesday. Pierre [Gasly] will run and test the rear wing on Friday in the extended Free Practice 1 session.”

Cadillac

F1’s newest team has made nine upgrades, designed to improve flow conditioning and local load.

The changes come on the front wing at both the endplate and flap while the mirrors have also been moved to improve the aerodynamic load at the rear.

Changes to the floor have been made to increase aerodynamic load at the rear while an updated diffuser geometry has been implemented to increase rear floor load and improve sensitivity to ride heights.

At the rear, the spine and corner have been improved to improve flow quality and the exhaust geometry has been revised to improve local aerodynamic load and consequently improve the characteristics of load at the rear of the car.

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