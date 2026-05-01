Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari atop the timesheets in the opening practice session for the Miami Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

It proved a busy session with drivers logging around 40-laps apiece for the most part as they grappled with rule changes and car upgrades on top of their usual practice workload.

Charles Leclerc tops Miami GP FP1 ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri

Rule changes since the Japanese Grand Prix prompted an extended opening practice session, with teams afforded 90 minutes instead of the usual 60.

The concession came with the Miami GP a sprint even, which would have otherwise left teams just an hour to complete their full event prep and assess the revised regulations.

A power issue in the Aston Martin garage curtailed their entry into the session, though it did get both cars on track, while Mercedes battled with a power unit engine on Kimi Antonelli’s car in the latter stages.

The session was largely trouble free, a host of locked brakes and smoked tyres the sum of the on-track drama.

Leclerc topped proceedings from Verstappen, with Piastri third to make for three different teams in the top three places.

Lando Norris had more pace that seventh suggested, but a moment with Alex Albon on one of his push laps masked his full potential.

Championship-leader Antonelli was fifth, just ahead of teammate George Russell.

Miami GP, Free Practice 1 Results

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:29.310

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:29.607 (+0.297)

3. Oscar Pisatri, McLaren, 1:29.758 (+0.448)

4. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:29.777 (+0.467)

5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:30.079 (+0.769)

6. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:30.100 (+0.79)

7. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:30.208 (+0.898)

8. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:30.587 (+1.277)

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:30.873 (+1.563)

10. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:30.930 (+1.62)

11. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:31.015 (+1.705)

12. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:31.024 (+1.714)

13. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:31.091 (+1.781)

14. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:31.111 (+1.801)

15. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:31.595 (+2.285)

16. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:31.635 (+2.325)

17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:31.648 (+2.338)

18. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 1:32.047 (+2.737)

19. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:32.593 (+3.283)

20. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:32.762 (+3.452)

21. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:32.862 (+3.552)

22. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:32.959 (+3.649)