Charles Leclerc and Ferrari set the pace as F1 2026 resumed with Free Practice 1 at the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen finished an encouraging second for Red Bull, the team debuting its take on Ferrari’s ‘macarena’ rear wing. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri completed the top three, while Championship leader Kimi Antonelli missed out on a soft tyre run.

Advantage Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix

More than a month on from Suzuka, F1 2026 was finally back underway as the light went green for Free Practice 1.

This was to be the sole practice session of the Miami Sprint weekend, a session extended to 90 minutes, rather than the standard 60, as the regulation tweaks were put into track action for the first time.

There were upgrades galore for Miami. Ferrari has introduced the most of any team with 11.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc wasted no time hitting the Miami track in the updated SF-26 machines.

Audi’s new racing director Allan McNish was on the pit wall for the first time, as Audi enters post-Jonathan Wheatley life.

A 1:30.688 from Lando Norris in the McLaren served as an early benchmark. Hamilton’s Ferrari was getting snappy. Pierre Gasly’s Alpine was smelling strange. George Russell wanted some strange turbo noises investigating, as he did his best impression of a steam train on the radio to demonstrate.

The hard compound tyre was proving popular in the early stages of FP1.

20 minutes into the session and the Aston Martins were yet to emerge. A power issue in the garage was keeping both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at a standstill.

Ferrari continued to clock the laps, as its innovative ‘macarena’ rotating rear wing made its first competitive appearance since China.

Max Verstappen was spotted testing a Red Bull version of this rear wing on the RB22 at Silverstone. That also was on the car here in Miami FP1.

Approaching one hour remaining and Championship leader Kimi Antonelli hit the front on a 1:30.079. Alonso and Stroll were out on track.

Verstappen in fourth was the highest-ranked driver on medium tyres.

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FP1 continued to run smooth, free of on-track interruptions. Ideal on a Sprint weekend, and after an unplanned, extended break.

Leclerc took us into the 1:29s, uncorking a 1:29.855. Halfway through the session, drivers were still largely running the hard rubber.

The engine cover was off Norris’ McLaren, as he returned to the garage now P4.

Antonelli was getting all hot and bothered behind an Aston Martin, which he accused of weaving in front of him on an out-lap.

Perez was telling “Stroll to look at his mirrors”.

Hadjar was lamenting the downshifts in his Red Bull.

Piastri had what smelt like “brake smoke” in the cockpit of his McLaren.

Sainz, like Russell earlier, was hearing unusual turbo noises from the Mercedes PU in his Williams. Sadly, he did not provide his own steam train impression.

Approaching the final 10 minutes of FP1, a lull in the action suggested that qualifying simulations were coming. Indeed, out came the soft tyres.

A 1:29.3 from Leclerc raised the bar, as Verstappen slotted into second, three tenths back.

Third for Hamilton, but, like with Leclerc, a couple of wide moments meant that Hamilton still had margin for improvement.

Norris was forced into Turn 17 evasive action as he approached Albon fast, ending Norris’ attempt.

A power unit issue meant that Antonelli would not get a soft tyre lap in, ahead of Sprint qualifying.

Full FP1 timesheet

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.310

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.297

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.448

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.467

5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.769

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.790

7 Lando Norris McLaren +0.898

8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.277

9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +1.563

10 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.620

11 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.705

12 Alexander Albon Williams +1.714

13 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +1.781

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.801

15 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.285

16 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +2.325

17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.338

18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.737

19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.283

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.452

21 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +3.552

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.649

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