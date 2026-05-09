Juan Pablo Montoya, in his defence of the F1 2026 regulations, offered a controversial verdict on the F1 V8 era which the sport could be set to return to.

Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, has decided that one yacht is not enough, thus digging his hand deep into his pocket for an eye-watering sum. All of this and more, as we bring you up to speed with Saturday’s key F1 news headlines.

Juan Pablo Montoya savages F1 V8 era

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The new-for-2026 Formula 1 regulations have proven polarising to say the least.

The drivers are yet to be won over, and the same is true for sections of the fanbase. Montoya is loving this Formula 1.

A return to V8s, and far less electric, is coming according to the FIA president. Montoya says it was “so boring” back in those V8 days.

Read more – Juan Pablo Montoya defends F1 2026 with blunt ‘so boring’ V8 warning

Charles Leclerc splashes out on €11million yacht

What is better than one yacht? Two, of course.

Leclerc has added to his off-track collection with this latest purchase.

Read more – Charles Leclerc spends €11million in eye-watering new purchase

Incredible Mick Schumacher IndyCar lap time

IndyCar has descended on Indianapolis this weekend.

Mick Schumacher continues to find his footing in the series, and in practice, clocked a 1:10.7904 which instantly sparked comparisons to a lap from his father, the F1 icon Michael Schumacher, at the venue back in 2002.

Read more – Incredible Mick Schumacher lap time emerges ahead of latest IndyCar race

Max Verstappen to Ferrari over Mercedes?

According to David Coulthard, such a move for Max Verstappen would make more sense, if he were to leave Red Bull.

Verstappen’s Formula 1 future has been a hot topic recently.

Read more – David Coulthard names surprise option for Max Verstappen should he leave Red Bull

McLaren ‘hidden gem’ backed for F1 2027 seat

McLaren reserve Leonardo Fornaroli received a glowing review from his former Invicta Formula 2 team boss James Robinson.

Fornaroli joined a very exclusive club by winning the F2 title as a rookie. In an exclusive PlanetF1.com interview, Robinson explained why he hopes to see Fornaroli on the F1 2027 grid.

Read more – McLaren hidden gem driver tipped for long-awaited F1 chance

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