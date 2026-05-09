Former Red Bull and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed that he will attend the upcoming Indy 500, admitting “it’s really going to hit me hard.”

Ricciardo, the eight-time grand prix winner, has not competed since making his last F1 appearance for Racing Bulls at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo to attend 2026 Indy 500

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The Perth-born star announced his retirement from motorsport last September before taking an ambassadorial role with Ford, Red Bull’s new technical partner.

Ricciardo revealed this week that his lifestyle brand, Enchanté, will link up with IndyCar regular Conor Daly for the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on May 24.

And the 36-year-old has confirmed that he is set to attend the legendary race for the first time as a spectator.

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Appearing on Daly’s Speed Street podcast, Ricciardo said: “What you’ve told me about Indy and the 500, I’ve probably never been more excited since I was a kid to go to a race and just be a fan of a race.

“I think to experience it in the way you speak about it – and you’ve done the European thing, you’ve travelled the world racing – this sounds [like something else].

“I think it’s going to really hit me hard. I’m excited. I’m excited to be a fan.

“Of course, it’s fun for our brand to do something, but to share you, the hometown hero, on the biggest race of the year, that’s cool.”

Asked what he is most excited about, Ricciardo replied: “A lot.

“I was in the F1 sphere bubble for so long and I got used to how intense the schedule was – the paddock, all of it – and that became normal.

“But now that I’m outside of it I’m like: ‘Oh, that was as far from normal!’

“The schedule was that down to the minute, so there’s a curiosity with what a week looks like for you for the biggest race of the year.

“So the schedule, and your personal time compared to your ‘on time’, I’m curious to see how that is and how laidback are the drivers, or how intense and switched on they are the whole weekend.

“So there’s [stuff] like that from my past I’m curious about.

“I think the sheer size of the infield and the sound [also attract me to the Indy 500].

“That’s probably what I was drawn to most with racing, how cool race cars sounded, so very curious to hear what you sound like wide open and just seeing, coming into Turn 1, how scary that looks.

“I’ll be glad that I don’t have a suit or a helmet on!”

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