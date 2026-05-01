A picture of Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo went viral, as the pair met at the Coachella Festival in Indio, California.

However, it could be the pair’s last meeting at the event, as Bottas declared that he has no intention of going back. There were “too many” people for his liking.

Valtteri Bottas will not return to Coachella after Daniel Ricciardo meeting

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Formula 1 had an impromptu pause in April ahead of a return to action at the Miami Grand Prix.

During that break, Bottas was spotted at the Coachella Festival.

A picture generated huge buzz online as Bottas re-united with a familiar face of Formula 1’s past, that being eight-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo.

The Perth native is a Ford Racing ambassador these days, following his retirement from racing, and was snapped alongside Bottas at Coachella.

In a Sky F1 social media clip, Bottas was asked about his visit to Coachella.

“Hello. I was very jealous of your Coachella adventure,” a reporter says to Bottas.

“Don’t be,” Bottas tells said reporter, before adding: “It wasn’t my thing.

“Too many people, man. Too many people.

“I’m glad I went, but I’m not going back.”

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Coachella was not exactly Bottas’ scene, but the F1 veteran has returned to familiar territory as F1 2026 resumes in Miami.

Upgrades are the name of the game this weekend, various teams having arrived armed with modifications to their cars.

Ferrari led the way with a total of 11 upgrades to the SF-26.

As for Bottas’ team, Cadillac, this is a major test, as F1’s newest outfit rolls out its first major upgrade package, and on home soil too.

“Everything looks good. We got everything here as planned,” Bottas confirmed to PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

“There’s been plenty of time for the team to adjust everything and fine tune everything.

“We are generally well prepared around here with the new bits of aero and weight reduction.

“I hope that we can make a bigger step than some other teams, because we should be able to do that in theory, from where we started. So that’s the goal.”

Bottas scored Cadillac’s best result of the season so far with P13 in China.

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