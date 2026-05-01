The FIA stewards have confirmed that Alex Albon will be investigated following Miami Grand Prix Sprint qualifying, over a potential SQ1 track limits breach.

The situation sparked some confusion in the pit lane, as an eliminated Liam Lawson was seen sprinting back to the Racing Bulls garage, suggesting that something was afoot. Lawson did not appear in SQ2, but an Albon investigation was later confirmed.

Alex Albon under FIA investigation

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In P17, Liam Lawson was one of six drivers to fall in the opening stage of Sprint qualifying in Miami.

Albon went through in P16, but then Lawson was seen hot footing it back down to Racing Bulls.

That sparked suggestions of a track limits breach, meaning Lawson could have potentially been re-instated into Sprint qualifying.

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Ultimately, no announcement was made, and Albon took his place in SQ2, while Lawson remained out.

There was another twist to come, however, as the FIA stewards later announced that Albon was under investigation over a potential breach of track limits, after Lawson had been unable to partake in SQ2.

More to follow…

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