Daniel Ricciardo has said that, if he were to take part in motorsport again, it would be for the “fun aspect” above all else.

The Australian said he had retired from motorsport after his departure from Formula 1 in late-2024, though has since upped his activity in business alongside taking on an ambassadorial role with Ford Racing.

Daniel Ricciardo: Any motorsport return would be for ‘fun aspect’

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Ricciardo last raced in Formula 1 at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2024, and has since largely kept a low profile away from motorsport.

He revealed he will be attending the Indianapolis 500 as a fan later this month, though he has ruled out ever competing in the famed ‘Triple Crown’ event, telling US racer Conor Daly that “what you guys do, scares the s*** out of me!”

Reflecting on his own plans, the Australian did admit “never say never” to some kind of return to on-track action, but he explained why he would refuse to become too engrossed if so.

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Asked about whether he is continuing to see clamour over a potential on-track comeback, he told the Speed Street podcast: “I’m getting asked a little less of late, because I think I’ve probably told enough people. I want to be, I guess, mature enough and I don’t want to be, like, too black and white, because never say never.

“I’m really enjoying not competing, where I currently sit, and just enjoying the small things in life and not having to kind of be on a stage and all that.

“Do I know what I’ll feel in three years? Five years? No, but I know right now. I think in any way, if I was to do something maybe one day, it would be definitely more from a fun aspect than a, like, ‘I’m chasing some championship’ aspect, I think.

“I don’t need to hold a trophy in something. I don’t need this for myself. Sometimes, that can take the enjoyment out of racing.

“It’s a balance, because you want to have goals, and that’s obviously what gives you that purpose in the morning, to wake up and push yourself and get in the gym and all that.

“But, sometimes, that can also rob it from some of the joy, and so I just want to make sure, if I was to ever do something again, it’s just joyful, and I don’t have to prove anything, or try to be the best, or try this. I just want to have some fun with it.”

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