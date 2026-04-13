Max Verstappen’s teammate for the upcoming Nürburgring 24 Hours, Jules Gounon, has provided a health update after collapsing following a gruelling double stint at the GT World Challenge opener in Paul Ricard.

Gounon came down with food poisoning in the build-up to the six-hour endurance race and was treated by the track’s medical staff.

Jules Gounon collapses after Paul Ricard race explained

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

But despite his lack of sleep and lack of fluids, he climbed into the cockpit of the Verstappen Racing entry and pressed on as he shared the driving duties with Dani Juncadella and Chris Lulham.

However, putting in a double stint, Gounon passed out after climbing out of the car.

He was taken to the track’s medical centre where he spent several hours as his condition was stabilised.

“Sometimes it’s not about the result, it’s about what you go through to get there,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“P9 after a tough race for us, but still the beginning of our journey in GT World Challenge with @verstappencom Racing. Proud of the effort Dani Juncadella, Chris Lulham 💪

“Last night I got food poisoning, lost a lot of fluids 🤮 and barely slept.

“Big thanks to Dani (as always there for me in the tough moments) for getting me to the medical center at 7am, and to all the doctors and paramedics who made me fit to race.

“I rested as much as I could before the race, and I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I still gave everything in the double stint, probably one of the hardest I’ve ever done. I’ve never struggled that much in a race car and pushed myself to a point I didn’t think I could reach.

“After the stint, I completely passed out and ended up gaining back another trip at the medical center for a few hours.

“Massive thanks to the medical team for taking such good care of me, and to the @2seasmotorsport crews who stayed with me there.

“Not the result we wanted, but a day that reminded me what resilience really means and what you’re made of.

“We keep building.”

More from Max Verstappen on PlanetF1.com

‘Something quite special’ – Secret Max Verstappen ‘trick’ emerges after Nurburgring DSQ

Max Verstappen confirms Nurburgring 24 Hours qualifiers plan

The team finished ninth at Paul Ricard for the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe, which also saw the participation of Lance Stroll.

Gounon’s teammate Juncadella replied to his social media post: “You are completely nuts”

Verstappen will be on track during the qualifiers for the Nürburgring 24 Hours, along with teammate Lucas Auer.

“Qualifies at the moment is only Lucas on the car. So I would feel a bit sorry for him if he has to do everything by himself!” Verstappen stated.

“Because Dani and Jules cannot do it. So it would make sense if I can do it.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Coulthard surprised by FIA inaction over Max Verstappen journalist ejection