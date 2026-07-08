One Michael Schumacher trait could transform Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli appears to have every arsenal in his pocket, but there’s one thing the British Grand Prix brought home – his ability to score points in an ailing F1 car.

And that, warned former F1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer, is a lesson that not many master as well as the likes of Michael Schumacher.

Otmar Szafnauer says Kimi Antonelli can learn from Michael Schumacher

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Antonelli started Sunday’s British Grand Prix from pole position, and up until Silverstone, P1 in qualifying was the perfect starting position for Antonelli who turned all of his previous Grand Prix pole positions into race wins.

Silverstone, though, broke the trend.

Although Antonelli began from pole, he was challenged on the opening lap and found himself in the midst of a Ferrari sandwich of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver was closing in on Leclerc when he suffered a broken left front wheel shield, hitting a kerb with the left side of his W17 at the wrong angle.

Antonelli was determined to carry on, but the team called him into the pits to remove the shield before the driver, having dropped out of contention, returned to the track chasing points.

He was adamant that a point or two were still in play.

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But, racing his damaged W17, the Italian incurred a five-second penalty for track limit violations. Antonelli argued over the radio that his car was damaged, but that mean nothing to the stewards who did not deem that a mechanical issue was a “justifiable reason” for leaving the track.

The Italian dropped from P2 when the issue arose, to 16th at the chequered flag after his penalty was applied.

Former F1 team principal Szafnauer says it highlighted one big issue that the Mercedes driver still needs to learn – how to bring home a damaged car.

While some F1 drivers cannot drive a damaged car or one with a horrid set-up, it was something seven-time Michael Schumacher could do. The Ferrari legend was said to have the ability to drive around the issue, no matter what.

Put to Szafnauer that if it was Verstappen or a Hamilton racing without a wheel shield at Silverstone, they would’ve done better, Szafnauer told the High Performance Racing podcast: “They would’ve adjusted or adapted.

“That could be all part of learning the sport, learning. It’s part of growing up for him in the sport. Could very well be.

“But I can tell you, Michael Schumacher was a genius at that, bringing the car home.

“It didn’t matter, I mean, there are races where he only had fifth gear left, and he brought the car home. He was really, really good.

“And there are some drivers that are good at that and others that I think need to learn it.

“I’m not saying Kimi isn’t, but it could be something that he’s got to learn in the future.

“And once you do that, then that’s another string in your bow that you need to win those world championships.”

Antonelli continues to lead the championship, but his advantage of George Russell has been reduced to 25 points.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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